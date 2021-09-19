AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards unpack a big night at the Brownlow and discuss all of football's biggest issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The Brownlow unpacked: 'Records tumbled everywhere'

- 'Max Gawn had a season that could've been a Brownlow Medal winning year'

- May, Spargo injury updates

- Clarko still on the Carlton table: 'I think it’s a genuinely real possibility'

In this episode ...

0:20 – The 2021 Brownlow Medal unpacked

1:54 – Four players over 30 votes

3:14 – Midfielders dominated the count

5:55 – Wines a worthy winner

11:00 – Who does Alex Keath replace if he returns to the Dogs' backline

12:02 – The fitness updates on Charlie Spargo and Steven May

14:24 – The city of Perth is buzzing

15:18 – Brian Cook a 'coup' for Carlton

16:39 – Clarko the Carlton coach is still a 'genuinely real possibility'

19:16 – Robbie Tarrant set to join Richmond