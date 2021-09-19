IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards unpack a big night at the Brownlow and discuss all of football's biggest issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- The Brownlow unpacked: 'Records tumbled everywhere'
- 'Max Gawn had a season that could've been a Brownlow Medal winning year'
- May, Spargo injury updates
- Clarko still on the Carlton table: 'I think it’s a genuinely real possibility'
In this episode ...
0:20 – The 2021 Brownlow Medal unpacked
1:54 – Four players over 30 votes
3:14 – Midfielders dominated the count
5:55 – Wines a worthy winner
11:00 – Who does Alex Keath replace if he returns to the Dogs' backline
12:02 – The fitness updates on Charlie Spargo and Steven May
14:24 – The city of Perth is buzzing
15:18 – Brian Cook a 'coup' for Carlton
16:39 – Clarko the Carlton coach is still a 'genuinely real possibility'
19:16 – Robbie Tarrant set to join Richmond