Toyota AFL National Volunteer of the Year, Shane Harris from Karratha FC, with the 2021 premiership cup

SHANE Harris from the Karratha Kats in Western Australia is the national Community Football Volunteer of the Year, the top honour as part of the 2021 Toyota AFL National Volunteer Awards.

The annual awards recognise volunteers across Australia who have made outstanding contributions to community football. All NAB AFL Auskick centres, schools, community clubs and leagues in each state and territory were invited to participate, with more than 600 nominations received nationally.

Volunteers are vitally important in keeping the game at grassroots level going. Around 220,000 volunteers contribute to the game each year across community football, talent and other programs.

Harris is one of nine national category winners and was deemed a worthy winner of the overall award having given 35 years of service to the game. In 2021, Harris served as President of the Karratha Kats Football and Sporting Club, which competes in the North Pilbara Football League. He has performed a variety of roles over the years, including committee member, junior and senior coach, team manager and treasurer.

Watch a video featuring Shane below and click here to read more about Shane’s story, including quotes.

Shane Harris from Karratha FC has been named the Toyota AFL National Community Volunteer of the Year for his years of tireless service

As part of the awards, winners were announced from each state and territory for each category, followed by national winners from each category, below:

Toyota AFL Community Football Volunteer - National Overall Winner

Shane Harris - Karratha Kats, WA

AFL Junior Coach

Brad Willis - Kingborough (Junior) Football Club, TAS

AFL Senior Coach

Sam Do - Karratha Falcons Women's, WA

AFL Disability Inclusion Volunteer

Gary Sutherland - Goodwood Saints FC, SANFL Inclusive, SA

AFL Diversity Ambassador

Katy Javor - Australian Islamic College, SA

AFL National Community Umpiring Service

Geoff Osborn - SANFL Junior Umpires, SA

AFL Secondary School Ambassador

Amanda Millar - Salisbury High School, SA

NAB AFL Auskick Volunteer

Sharee Chitty - Wanneroo JFC, WA

AFL Primary School Ambassador

Danielle Coates - St Francis of the Fields Primary School, VIC

Each of these national category winners receives a ‘Grand Final Experience’ including tickets for them and a guest to the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final and return flights. Those unable to travel to Perth will have their prize postponed to 2022.