Melbourne's James Harmes speaks with Nathan Jones over FaceTime after the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

A DROUGHT-BREAKING premiership win deserves a big celebration, and Melbourne certainly delivered on Saturday night.

After securing the club's first Grand Final victory in 57 years, players celebrated with beers in the changerooms and calls to teammates back home in Melbourne before venturing out onto an empty Optus Stadium playing surface to soak in a truly remarkable feat.

With the game played in Perth, past players and club figures watched on from Melbourne, taking to social media to share their joy at the win.

Former captain Nathan Jones, who made the difficult decision to fly home before the Grand Final to be there for the birth of his twins, revelled in the glory via a FaceTime call with James Harmes.

Former Demons Neale Daniher, who has served as somewhat of a talisman for the current playing group, was among those rejoicing in the moment.

Champagne flowed as players took to the Optus Stadium turf, with Jake Lever and Alex Neal-Bullen revelling in the moment.

Still in his footy boots, premiership captain Max Gawn celebrated with key defender Jake Lever.

While wife Hester and daughters Aila and Esme couldn't be at the game, Ben Brown's extended family was able to attend and joined the first-year Dee in the changerooms after the game.

While he didn't play in the Grand Final, former Roo Majak Daw joined in the post-match celebrations with fellow new recruit Brown.

The Perth Grand Final was a homecoming for Western Australia native Trent Rivers, who played with family and friends watching on in the crowd.

Rivers' strong performance on the field was rivalled by his enthusiasm for post-game shenanigans, posting a video of him skulling from the premiership cup to Instagram.

Hard-running winger Ed Langdon relaxed after a game-high 31 sprint efforts, enjoying a cigar with Max Gawn and Angus Brayshaw.

After missing the entirety of the 2020 season with a groin injury, Harrison Petty became a key defensive pillar for the Demons in 2021, with his work integral to their success.

Midfielder Angus Brayshaw was joined by his family, including brothers Andrew, who plays for Fremantle, and Hamish, who played one game for West Coast.

Melbourne's Angus Brayshaw chugs from the premiership cup as his brother, Fremantle's Andrew Brayshaw, watches on. Picture: @andy.brayshaw/Instagram

Jack Viney was another player with friends and family in attendance, and was thrilled to share the premiership cup around.

Named as medical sub for the big game, James Jordon didn't get any game time but was fully involved in the post-game celebrations.

After a stellar year in front of the sticks, Tom McDonald basked in premiership glory with fellow forwards Ben Brown and Sam Weideman.

Watching on from the Gold Coast, former All-Australian ruckman Jeff White - who played 236 games for the Dees - shared his unbridled joy and relief at the drought-breaking win.

Former Dee Bernie Vince got in on the celebrations, enjoying a beer in the changerooms with Harmes.

Melbourne's James Harmes (right) celebrates with former Demon Bernie Vince. Picture: @james_harmes4/Instagram

The jubilation showed no signs of abating on Sunday morning, with Melbourne players enjoying an early beer before heading to a premiership celebration event.

Celebrations rolled into the next day for Melbourne's James Harmes and Bayley Fritsch. Picture: @james_harmes4/Instagram

Harmes and Neal-Bullen were tasked with the important duty of transporting the premiership cup to the event at Forrest Place in Perth.

Melbourne's James Harmes (right) and Alex Neal-Bullen with some precious cargo en route to the 2021 premiership celebration event in Perth. Picture: @james_harmes4/Instagram