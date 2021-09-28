Patrick Lipinski in action during a Western Bulldogs training session at Whitten Oval on June 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUNG Western Bulldogs midfielder Pat Lipinski has requested a trade to Collingwood.

As revealed by AFL.com.au, Lipinski has been offered a three-year contract extension by the Bulldogs, but has informed the Dogs of his preference to head to the Pies.

"The Club's preference is to retain Pat as a Bulldogs player into the future, and it tabled a three-year contract extension earlier this season as a show of faith in the talented 23-year-old," a statement from the Bulldogs said.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Why Dogs should chase Port big man, how will Pies land Lipinski? Riley Beveridge and Nathan Schmook answer trade questions live on the AFL's official Facebook page

The Bulldogs will work through a deal with Collingwood when the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period opens on Monday October 4.

Collingwood currently holds picks 36, 39, 41, and 45 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft.

