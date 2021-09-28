YOUNG Western Bulldogs midfielder Pat Lipinski has requested a trade to Collingwood.
As revealed by AFL.com.au, Lipinski has been offered a three-year contract extension by the Bulldogs, but has informed the Dogs of his preference to head to the Pies.
"The Club's preference is to retain Pat as a Bulldogs player into the future, and it tabled a three-year contract extension earlier this season as a show of faith in the talented 23-year-old," a statement from the Bulldogs said.
The Bulldogs will work through a deal with Collingwood when the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period opens on Monday October 4.
Collingwood currently holds picks 36, 39, 41, and 45 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft.
