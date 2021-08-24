Western Bulldog Patrick Lipinski in action during the win over North Melbourne in round three, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have tabled a three-year contract offer to Patrick Lipinski as the young midfielder weighs interest from Carlton and Collingwood.

Lipinski has played 11 games this season for the Dogs but has been in and out of the side and is out of contract at the end of this season. He last played in round 20, when he was the unused medical substitute.

The Bulldogs want to retain the 23-year-old and see him as a part of their future and have presented him a deal that would tie him to the club until the end of 2024.

LIPINSKI AND 'THE GIESCH' Why former Tigers boss keeps texting rising Dog

The Blues and Magpies are understood to be interested in the hard-running ball-carrier who has played on the wing and has also shown he can push forward to hit the scoreboard.

Patrick Lipinski in action during the Bulldogs' win over North Melbourne in round 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton is in the box seat to land Adam Cerra, who AFL.com.au revealed on Tuesday had told Fremantle he wants to be traded back to Victoria, while the Blues also have an interest in Sydney restricted free agent George Hewett.

The Magpies, too, have been looking at ways they can bolster their midfield in the upcoming off-season. Sydney has also shown interest in Lipinski although the Swans are in negotiations on a number of their players with re-signing co-captain Luke Parker, Jordan Dawson and Dylan Stephens all priority signatures.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

Lipinski has played 56 games for the Bulldogs since joining the club at the end of 2016. He played eight of the club's first nine games this season but has managed only three appearances since then.

Vice-captain Mitch Wallis and versatile tall Lewis Young are other Bulldogs who remain without deals for 2022.