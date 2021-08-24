Adam Cerra after Fremantle's round three loss to Carlton Blues at Marvel Stadium on April 4, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE midfielder Adam Cerra has requested a trade home to Victoria.

AFL.com.au understands the out-of-contract 21-year-old informed the Dockers of his decision on Tuesday morning but stopped short of formally nominating a club.

Carlton, which holds pick No.6 in this year's NAB AFL Draft, is seen as his most likely destination as the Blues look to stock up their midfield stocks around Sam Walsh and Patrick Cripps.

Cerra was taken at pick No.5 in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft and has played 76 games for the Dockers.

The Dockers attempted to re-sign him on multiple occasions throughout 2021 with a range of deals including two and four-year terms.

However, the Eastern Ranges product has indicated he wants to be traded in a big loss to the Dockers burgeoning midfield.

The Dockers had held high hopes Cerra would form a long-term partnership with future captain Andy Brayshaw and 2020 NAB AFL Rising Star Caleb Serong in their engine room.

Coach Justin Longmuir has consistently highlighted the need for outside run this off-season with the Dockers keen to lure contracted Geelong half-back/wingman Jordan Clark home to WA.

“Since his arrival in 2017, Adam Cerra has been everything we hoped we would get from a number five selection in the draft, which only highlights our disappointment in his decision,” Dockers footy boss Peter Bell said.

“Our disappointment comes with the understanding that Adam is making this request purely based on his desire to be closer to his family and friends, something that has been especially difficult for our interstate players in the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Since 2017, we have invested a lot into Adam both on and off the field, and we are proud of the person he is and the footballer he is.

“It’s easy to forget that he is only 21, with many years ahead until he reaches the peak of his abilities.”