Oakleigh Chargers players warm up ahead of the NAB League clash against Northern Knights on June 19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney will have the No.2 pick in the NAB AFL Draft after Adelaide's win on Sunday lifted the Crows to pick No.4.

And it leaves the Giants in a fascinating position where they could bid on Collingwood father-son prospect Nick Daicos with the Magpies' own first-round pick that they traded to them during last year's draft.

In a final round that saw a number of moving pieces fall into place for the draft order, Richmond will also have its earliest pick since 2012 after its second-half-of-the-year slump.

As the home and away season closed on Sunday, the first 10 picks at the draft were locked in with the Tigers holding pick No.7. If they take the selection to the draft it will be their earliest choice since they picked defender Nick Vlastuin with pick No.9 in 2012.

CAL TWOMEY'S JULY FORM GUIDE Best draft prospects ranked

The reigning back-to-back premiers had pick No.6 in 2016 but traded to Gold Coast as part of the deal to land Dion Prestia. The Tigers also hold Geelong's first-round selection after the clubs' in-draft trade last year as well as second-round selections No.26 and 28 (tied to St Kilda).

West Coast, too, is in for a change with its draft hand. The Eagles hold pick No.10, which would be their earliest selection since they picked Andrew Gaff at No.4 in 2010.

North Melbourne will take its first ever No.1 pick, with the Giants to follow and then Gold Coast entering the draft with the No.3 slot. The Crows moved to pick No.4 after beating the Roos at Adelaide Oval on Sunday night.

Hawthorn has its second-consecutive top-five selection while the Blues finished the year with pick No.6, although it is likely to be central to their push for out-of-contract Fremantle midfielder Adam Cerra.

Brisbane holds two first-round picks – its own and Melbourne's after the Dees' trade last year – with Geelong, Collingwood and Melbourne the only clubs who don't hold a first-round selection heading into the off-season.

Free agency compensation picks will not impact the first round this year however bids, including on father-son prospects Daicos and Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs), will push out the first round by at least two extra picks.

What picks do your club have? Check them out below.

ROUND ONE 1 North Melbourne 2 GWS Giants (received from Collingwood in 2020) 3 Gold Coast 4 Adelaide 5 Hawthorn 6 Carlton 7 Richmond 8 Fremantle 9 St Kilda 10 West Coast 11 Essendon 12 GWS Giants 13 Sydney 14 Western Bulldogs 15 Brisbane 16 Richmond (received from Geelong in 2020) 17 Port Adelaide 18 Brisbane (received from Melbourne in 2020)

ROUND TWO 19 Gold Coast (part of assistance package in 2019) 20 North Melbourne 21 Hawthorn (received from Collingwood in 2020) 22 Gold Coast 23 Adelaide 24 Hawthorn 25 Carlton 26 Richmond 27 Fremantle 28 Richmond (received from St Kilda in 2020) 29 West Coast 30 Geelong (received from Essendon in 2020) 31 Geelong (received from GWS Giants in 2020) 32 Sydney 33 Collingwood (received from Western Bulldogs in 2020) 34 Melbourne (received from Brisbane in 2020) 35 Geelong 36 West Coast (received from Port Adelaide in 2020) 37 Adelaide (received from Melbourne in 2020)

ROUND THREE 38 North Melbourne 39 Collingwood 40 Richmond (received from Gold Coast in 2020) 41 Collingwood (received from Adelaide in 2020) 42 Melbourne (received from Hawthorn in 2020) 43 Gold Coast (received from Carlton in 2020) 44 Richmond 45 Collingwood (received from Fremantle in 2020) 46 St Kilda 47 Brisbane (received from West Coast in 2020) 48 Essendon 49 GWS Giants 50 West Coast (received from Sydney in 2020) 51 Melbourne (received from Western Bulldogs in 2020) 52 Brisbane 53 Geelong 54 Essendon (received from Port Adelaide in 2020) 55 Gold Coast (received from Melbourne in 2020)

ROUND FOUR 56 Hawthorn (received from North Melbourne in 2020) 57 Brisbane (received from Collingwood in 2020) 58 Gold Coast 59 Adelaide 60 Port Adelaide (received from Hawthorn in 2020) 61 Carlton 62 Hawthorn (received from Richmond in 2020) 63 Adelaide (received from Fremantle in 2020) 64 St Kilda 65 West Coast 66 Gold Coast received from Essendon in 2020) 67 GWS Giants 68 Sydney 69 Western Bulldogs 70 North Melbourne (received from Brisbane in 2020) 71 Port Adelaide (received from Geelong in 2020) 72 Port Adelaide 73 Brisbane (received from Melbourne in 2020)

YOUR CLUB'S 2021 PICKS

Adelaide 4, 23, 37, 59, 63 Brisbane 15, 18, 47, 52, 57, 73 Carlton 6, 25, 61 Collingwood 33, 39, 41, 45 Essendon 11, 48, 54 Fremantle 8, 27 Geelong 30, 31, 35, 53 Gold Coast 3, 19, 22, 43, 55, 58, 66 GWS Giants 2, 12, 49, 67 Hawthorn 5, 21, 24, 56, 62 Melbourne 34, 42, 51 North Melbourne 1, 20, 38, 70 Port Adelaide 17, 60, 71, 72 Richmond 7, 16, 26, 28, 40, 44 St Kilda 9, 46, 64 Sydney 13, 32, 68 West Coast 10, 29, 36, 50, 65 Western Bulldogs 14, 69

Draft value index