GREATER Western Sydney will have the No.2 pick in the NAB AFL Draft after Adelaide's win on Sunday lifted the Crows to pick No.4.

And it leaves the Giants in a fascinating position where they could bid on Collingwood father-son prospect Nick Daicos with the Magpies' own first-round pick that they traded to them during last year's draft. 

In a final round that saw a number of moving pieces fall into place for the draft order, Richmond will also have its earliest pick since 2012 after its second-half-of-the-year slump. 

As the home and away season closed on Sunday, the first 10 picks at the draft were locked in with the Tigers holding pick No.7. If they take the selection to the draft it will be their earliest choice since they picked defender Nick Vlastuin with pick No.9 in 2012.

The reigning back-to-back premiers had pick No.6 in 2016 but traded to Gold Coast as part of the deal to land Dion Prestia. The Tigers also hold Geelong's first-round selection after the clubs' in-draft trade last year as well as second-round selections No.26 and 28 (tied to St Kilda). 

West Coast, too, is in for a change with its draft hand. The Eagles hold pick No.10, which would be their earliest selection since they picked Andrew Gaff at No.4 in 2010.  

North Melbourne will take its first ever No.1 pick, with the Giants to follow and then Gold Coast entering the draft with the No.3 slot. The Crows moved to pick No.4 after beating the Roos at Adelaide Oval on Sunday night. 

Hawthorn has its second-consecutive top-five selection while the Blues finished the year with pick No.6, although it is likely to be central to their push for out-of-contract Fremantle midfielder Adam Cerra. 

Brisbane holds two first-round picks – its own and Melbourne's after the Dees' trade last year – with Geelong, Collingwood and Melbourne the only clubs who don't hold a first-round selection heading into the off-season. 

Free agency compensation picks will not impact the first round this year however bids, including on father-son prospects Daicos and Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs), will push out the first round by at least two extra picks.

What picks do your club have? Check them out below. 

ROUND ONE
1 North Melbourne
2 GWS Giants (received from Collingwood in 2020)
3 Gold Coast
4 Adelaide
5 Hawthorn
6 Carlton
7 Richmond
8 Fremantle
9 St Kilda
10 West Coast
11 Essendon
12 GWS Giants
13 Sydney
14 Western Bulldogs
15 Brisbane
16 Richmond (received from Geelong in 2020)
17 Port Adelaide
18 Brisbane (received from Melbourne in 2020)

ROUND TWO
19 Gold Coast (part of assistance package in 2019)
20 North Melbourne
21 Hawthorn (received from Collingwood in 2020)
22 Gold Coast
23 Adelaide
24 Hawthorn
25 Carlton
26 Richmond
27 Fremantle
28 Richmond (received from St Kilda in 2020)
29 West Coast
30 Geelong (received from Essendon in 2020)
31 Geelong (received from GWS Giants in 2020)
32 Sydney
33 Collingwood (received from Western Bulldogs in 2020)
34 Melbourne (received from Brisbane in 2020)
35 Geelong
36 West Coast (received from Port Adelaide in 2020)
37 Adelaide (received from Melbourne in 2020)

ROUND THREE
38 North Melbourne
39 Collingwood 
40 Richmond (received from Gold Coast in 2020)
41 Collingwood (received from Adelaide in 2020)
42 Melbourne (received from Hawthorn in 2020)
43 Gold Coast (received from Carlton in 2020)
44 Richmond
45 Collingwood (received from Fremantle in 2020)
46 St Kilda
47 Brisbane (received from West Coast in 2020)
48 Essendon
49 GWS Giants
50 West Coast (received from Sydney in 2020)
51 Melbourne (received from Western Bulldogs in 2020)
52 Brisbane
53 Geelong
54 Essendon (received from Port Adelaide in 2020)
55 Gold Coast (received from Melbourne in 2020)

ROUND FOUR
56 Hawthorn (received from North Melbourne in 2020)
57 Brisbane (received from Collingwood in 2020)
58 Gold Coast
59 Adelaide
60 Port Adelaide (received from Hawthorn in 2020)
61 Carlton
62 Hawthorn (received from Richmond in 2020)
63 Adelaide (received from Fremantle in 2020)
64 St Kilda
65 West Coast
66 Gold Coast received from Essendon in 2020)
67 GWS Giants
68 Sydney
69 Western Bulldogs
70 North Melbourne (received from Brisbane in 2020)
71 Port Adelaide (received from Geelong in 2020)
72 Port Adelaide
73 Brisbane (received from Melbourne in 2020)

YOUR CLUB'S 2021 PICKS

Adelaide 4, 23, 37, 59, 63
Brisbane 15, 18, 47, 52, 57, 73
Carlton 6, 25, 61
Collingwood 33, 39, 41, 45
Essendon 11, 48, 54
Fremantle 8, 27
Geelong 30, 31, 35, 53
Gold Coast 3, 19, 22, 43, 55, 58, 66
GWS Giants 2, 12, 49, 67
Hawthorn 5, 21, 24, 56, 62
Melbourne 34, 42, 51
North Melbourne 1, 20, 38, 70
Port Adelaide 17, 60, 71, 72
Richmond 7, 16, 26, 28, 40, 44
St Kilda 9, 46, 64
Sydney 13, 32, 68
West Coast 10, 29, 36, 50, 65
Western Bulldogs 14, 69

Draft value index

ROUND ONE   ROUND TWO ROUND THREE ROUND FOUR ROUND FIVE
Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts
1. 3000 19. 948 37. 483 55. 207 73. 9
2. 2517 20. 912 38. 465 56. 194 74. -
3. 2234 21. 878 39. 446 57. 182  
4. 2034 22. 845 40. 429 58. 170  
5. 1878 23. 815 41. 412 59. 158  
6. 1751 24. 785 42. 395 60. 146  
7. 1644 25. 756 43. 378 61. 135  
8. 1551 26. 729 44. 362 62. 123  
9. 1469 27. 703 45. 347 63. 112  
10. 1395 28. 677 46. 331 64. 101  
11. 1329 29. 653 47. 316 65. 90  
12. 1268 30. 629 48. 302 66. 80  
13. 1212 31. 606 49. 287 67. 69  
14. 1161 32. 584 50. 273 68. 59  
15. 1112 33. 563 51. 259 69. 49  
16. 1067 34. 542 52. 246 70. 39  
17. 1025 35. 522 53. 233 71. 29  
18. 985 36. 502 54. 220 72. 19  

 

