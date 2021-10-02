FREMANTLE ruckman Sean Darcy has been rewarded for a breakout season with his first Doig Medal as the Dockers' club champion.

Darcy, whose career-best season saw him produce some of the best performances of any ruckman in 2021, polled 222 votes to win from outstanding veteran David Mundy (207) and young midfielder Andrew Brayshaw (186).

Young gun Caleb Serong (155) and departing midfielder Adam Cerra (147) rounded out the top five in the count, which was held at Crown Perth on Saturday night.

The top five reflected the midfield being the young Dockers' biggest strength in 2021 as well as the emerging class on the club's exciting list.

Mundy's podium finish was also testament to his incredible consistency and longevity, finishing top five for the 11th time in the past 13 years.

Record-equalling Docker shakes the defence off with ease Fremantle's David Mundy blindsides the West Coast defence and kicks a beautiful goal in his 353rd game

Darcy won a thrilling count despite playing one game less than both Mundy and Serong, while Brayshaw missed two games on his way to his second top-three finish in two seasons.

Darcy, 23, averaged career-high disposals (16.6), clearances (4.7), contested possessions (11.0) and contested marks (1.9), booting 12 goals for the year.

Fitter and smarter in his fifth season, he ranked sixth in the AFL for hitouts (28.5) and developed his craft to be among the most accurate tap ruckmen in the game, also adding intercept marking across half-back to his repertoire.

He polled 20 votes against Hawthorn in round 17, with a career-high 16 contested possessions, 25 disposals and 26 hitouts (13 to advantage). The big man also took seven intercept marks, including six contested grabs.

Fremantle's Caleb Serong with the Glendinning-Allan Medal after the R22 match against West Coast. Picture: AFL Photos

Emerging defender Hayden Young won the Beacon Award as the best young player, while small forward Lachie Schultz was rewarded with the Players' Trademark Award. Mundy and Serong tied for the best clubman award.

Inaugural Docker and 1996 Doig medallist Stephen O'Reilly was inducted as a life member after 98 games for the club between 1995 and 1998 and 10 years' service on the board.

Coach Justin Longmuir and four assistants allocated up to five votes to each player after every game, based on how they performed their role. Players could receive up to 25 votes in a game for an outstanding or elite performance.

2021 Doig Medal

1. Sean Darcy – 222 votes

2. David Mundy - 207

3. Andrew Brayshaw – 186

4. Caleb Serong – 155

5. Adam Cerra – 147

6. Luke Ryan – 140

7. Nat Fyfe – 130

8. Lachie Schultz – 118

9. Travis Colyer - 115

10. Sam Switkowski - 105