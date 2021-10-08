Trent Dumont leads the team off after the round nine win over Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium on May 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER North Melbourne vice-captain Trent Dumont is still searching for a new club as the clock ticks down on the free agency period.

Dumont is an unrestricted free agent after joining the Kangaroos with pick No.30 in the 2013 NAB AFL Draft.

He was vice-captain last year and has played 113 matches for the Kangaroos including the final 14 this season after overcoming a long-running calf issue.

A young Trent Dumont in his South Australian jumper ahead of the 2013 NAB AFL U18 Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's got a lot of footy left in him, so he's someone we're definitely working on," player manager Robbie D'Orazio said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"David Noble and his team have a plan in place that they're working through at the moment and Trent probably wasn't part of that plan. He had a nice, honest chat to them at the end of the year and I think both parties were happy to explore.

"I think his best footy is in front of him. He's fighting fit and ready to go. He plays multiple positions, inside mid, great leadership as well."