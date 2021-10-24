Sam Mitchell coaching Box Hill during round five of the VFL season, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at the AFL's three newest coaches and join all the dots on footy's big issues.

- 'Voss a clear cut number one when it comes to the pressure being on'

- When presidents start talking publicly about finals, they just get themselves in trouble

- Hawthorn and Collingwood are rebuilding their lists

- Sam Mitchell is going to be under pressure, but that’s not going to worry him

In this episode ...

0:00 – Which new coach is under the most pressure?

1:12 – Carlton's 2022 finals expectations

3:18 – The 'untapped' potential at the Blues

4:07 – Michael Voss' past life as a coach

5:30 – Why Sam Mitchell will be expected to make an early impact

8:35 – Craig McRae's lower profile will help him

9:31 – Will the off-field board movements be disruptive?