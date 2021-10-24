IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at the AFL's three newest coaches and join all the dots on footy's big issues.
- 'Voss a clear cut number one when it comes to the pressure being on'
- When presidents start talking publicly about finals, they just get themselves in trouble
- Hawthorn and Collingwood are rebuilding their lists
- Sam Mitchell is going to be under pressure, but that’s not going to worry him
In this episode ...
0:00 – Which new coach is under the most pressure?
1:12 – Carlton's 2022 finals expectations
3:18 – The 'untapped' potential at the Blues
4:07 – Michael Voss' past life as a coach
5:30 – Why Sam Mitchell will be expected to make an early impact
8:35 – Craig McRae's lower profile will help him
9:31 – Will the off-field board movements be disruptive?