ADELAIDE duo Ronin O’Connor and Ben Davis have not been offered contracts for next year, as the Crows turn their eye to 2022.

The club is considering re-drafting Davis through the rookie draft, depending on the outcome of the national draft.

Davis managed three senior games in 2021, taking his career tally to six after being drafted in 2016.

Drafted in 2019, O'Connor debuted in round 9, 2021 and played three games.

Adelaide's Ronin O'Connor looks to handball during round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide's list manager Justin Reid said the decision to delist the pair was difficult.

"At this time of year, there are always difficult decisions that need to be made at AFL clubs and in this case it unfortunately means saying goodbye to two quality people in Ben and Ronin," Reid said.

"Both have overcome hurdles since arriving at the Club, whether it be injury or the limited opportunities that existed in the 2020 season which was affected by Covid-19.

"We would like to thank them for their contribution both on and off the field and wish them well for their future, they are both of great character and will always be welcome back as part of the Crows family."