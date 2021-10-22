Russell Ebert was presented with his South Australian Sport Hall of Fame Legend status by Barrie Robran and Bruce McAvaney. Picture: portadelaidefc.com.au

PORT Adelaide great Russell Ebert has been elevated to Legend status in the South Australian Sport Hall of Fame after being unanimously endorsed by the Sport SA Board and Hall of Fame Board of Governors.

Ebert becomes just the seventh Legend, following in the footsteps of Sir Donald Bradman AC and Bart Cummings AM (2010) Barrie Robran MBE (2011) Victor Richardson OBE and Gillian Rolton AM (2016) and Anna Meares (2020).

Legend status in the Hall of Fame is reserved for a very select group who have complied with a highly flexible set of parameters that include exceptional performances that are almost beyond belief.

Port Adelaide chief executive Matthew Richardson says without doubt, Ebert befits Legend status within the South Australian Sport Hall of Fame in every sense.

Russell Ebert and Graham Cornes during the State of Origin match between South Australia and Western Australia in 1998. Picture: AFL Photos

“The criteria says the nominee must hold a revered place within their community and their deeds border on mythical folklore. They will have lived by a code of values that are inspiring and include pride, respect, honour and they will be defiant in the face of adversity. Russell is all this and so much more,” Mr Richardson said.

“Russell, like all the other Legends, has distinguished himself at the highest level of competition and life in general and has set an example for all. Beyond his remarkable achievements on the field, what he has given back to the community has been extraordinary.

“We continue to marvel at Russell’s incredible list of achievements and I know the entire Port Adelaide and South Australian community will join me in congratulating him.”

In accepting the honour Ebert dedicated the award to his family, the Port Adelaide Football Club and the broader community.

Russell Ebert coaching South Australia during the 1997 State of Origin match between South Australia and Victoria at Football Park. Picture: AFL Photos

“I’m uncomfortable being elevated above others, but I honestly believe this is about the contribution of my family, the club and community that have contributed along the way,” Ebert reflected.

“These types of awards are for everyone no matter what small or large part they have played and so I thank everyone for their contribution to my journey and in this acknowledgment. They all deserve a piece of the acknowledgment for themselves.”

Ebert was inducted into the South Australian Sport Hall of Fame in 2012.

He was also an inaugural member of the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

Russell Ebert (Port Adel (SANFL)/North Melbourne)

Playing career: 1968-1985 (PA (SANFL)1968-1978, 1980-1985, NM 1979)

Games: 416 (Port Adel(SANFL) 391, NM 25) Goals: 310 (Port Adel(SANFL) 295, NM 15)

Player honours: Magarey Medal 1971, 1974, 1976, 1980; PA(SANFL) best and fairest 1971, 1972, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1981; PA(SANFL) leading goalkicker 1968; PA(SANFL) captain 1974-1978; PA premierships 1977, 1980, 1981; South Aust (35 games 0 goals).

Coaching career: Port Adelaide (1983-87) 116 games, Woodville (1988-90) 64 games