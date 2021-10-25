JARROD Brander appears set to join Greater Western Sydney and earn a second AFL chance when the delisted free agent window opens next week.

While a move cannot yet be made official, the Giants have significant interest in Brander and appear all but certain to sign the former West Coast tall during the 12-day window.

Brander was delisted by the Eagles last Monday after 22 games in four seasons.

The Giants can secure the 196cm utility for free after choosing not to pursue a trade when he was put on the market by the Eagles during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

He cannot officially become a Giant until the first window to sign delisted free agents opens next Wednesday.

West Coast's Jarrod Brander in action during round 19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The delisted free agency periods run from November 3-9 and November 11-15, giving delisted players a total of 12 days to move before the NAB AFL Draft.

Brander attracted some interest during the Trade Period, but clubs were aware he was unlikely to be offered a new contract by the Eagles if he didn't find a new football home.

He played 11 games in 2021 and was used on a wing, enjoying a good run of form mid-season as arguably the club's most improved player.

However, the former pick No.13 was unable to establish himself at the Eagles in his preferred key forward role and played just two of the last 11 games.

Brander was a member of the GWS Academy before he was selected by the Eagles with pick No.13 in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft.

The Giants were stripped of their rights to him ahead of that Draft, however, after their zone was called back by losing the Albury and Mildura regions on the Victoria and NSW border.