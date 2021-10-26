AS A THREE-TIME premiership captain, a Brownlow medallist, an Australian Football Hall of Famer, and one of the game's undisputed all-time greats, Michael Voss has already enjoyed a glittering AFL career.

But returning Carlton to its former glory will undoubtedly be Voss' greatest achievement in football IF this universally popular warrior can actually pull it off.

It's a seriously daunting task ... already tried and failed by some of the greatest and most seasoned coaching masterminds. And it's got the better of younger men, too, with coaching stars in their eyes.

Brendon Bolton leaves a media conference after he was sacked as Carlton coach on June 3, 2019. Picture: Getty Images

But with just over a month into the job, Voss has given a small glimpse into his grand plan.



Speaking at the recent John Nicholls Medal, Voss said that all involved at Ikon Park had been hard at work as the Carlton re-set begins, and the "significance of this job" was not lost on him.

"It's been fantastic to be able to walk through the halls of the club," Voss said.

"The highlights have been being able to talk to some former greats, having the chance to chat with them, but also spend some time with the players who are in Melbourne currently.

A chat with the coach, a happy homecoming for Adam Cerra. ? — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) October 7, 2021

"The initial stage is purely them getting know me and me getting to understand their story: where they've been and what their hopes are."

For the first-to-four-year players, the pre-season rolls around on November 22, and Voss stresses the importance of the personal side of the game.



He wants the playing group to get away from the field "to spend time understanding each other and the story that we have to tell".

"That's where you form the first part of your identity. When you're really clear on that, you can take that out and play on the football field," he said.

I couldn't have asked for a better group. They're enormously hard workers, team-oriented and they coach really well. They will spend every minute with the players to make them better. - Michael Voss on his assistants

"I've spent a bit of time doing that but also getting some perspective of where we've been in the last 12 months. While on the outside it may not look great, I look at it with optimism.

"There are things we can get to straight away and change our fortunes pretty quickly."

Obviously, the implementation of a gameplan is a clear focus and since Voss travelled from South Australia to Victoria without actually knowing whether he'd be leading the Blues in 2022 and beyond, it's safe to say so much has already changed at Ikon Park.

After being announced in the role on September 23, the club has welcomed an all-new assistant coaching panel in Tim Clarke, Aaron Hamill and Ashley Hansen, while also bringing in three players (Adam Cerra from Fremantle, George Hewett from Sydney, and Lewis Young from the Western Bulldogs) via the trade and free agency periods.

New Carlton assistant coach Aaron Hamill in the stands at Ikon in October, 2021. Picture: carltonfc.com.au

As for the new coaching group, as well as reuniting with "my old mate" Luke Power and working with VFL senior coach Daniel O'Keefe, Voss was full of praise and excitement for what's to come.

"The objective was to put the best support around these guys to be able to get the best out of themselves," he said.

"I couldn't have asked for a better group. They're enormously hard workers, team-oriented and they coach really well. They will spend every minute with the players to make them better."



So with the winds of change blowing through Princes Park - and with the addition of the highly regarded chief executive Brian Cook - it seems appropriate for Carlton, or indeed, Cook, to ask that famous question one more time: Can you smell what we're cooking?