FREMANTLE superstar Nat Fyfe will have a delayed start to pre-season training after undergoing follow-up surgery on Tuesday to repair his troublesome right shoulder.

Fyfe underwent a shoulder reconstruction in July after dislocating the joint multiple times during the 2021 season, but he recently "plateaued" in his recovery, according to the Dockers.

The dual Brownlow medallist was sent for a scan, which revealed a bone crack and prompted the need for further surgery, meaning Fyfe won't return for pre-season on December 6 as planned.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Fyfe finished with shoulder issue again The Dockers have suffered a massive injury blow with Nat Fyfe done for the day after injuring his shoulder again

"We sent him in for a scan which indicated that there was a small crack in the bone block that forms the basis of these types of surgery," football boss Peter Bell said.

"We all know how diligent Nat is and he was complying with his program very well, however these bone block fractures are known complications of this type of surgery.

"As a result, Nat has undergone a revision of the surgery.

"Whilst it is disappointing, we know that he will be incredibly diligent in his recovery and a return to training date will be advised in due course."

Nat Fyfe grabs at his shoulder during the clash against Geelong in round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Fyfe, who has previously undergone laterjet surgery on his right shoulder, dislocated the joint against the Western Bulldogs in round 12 and looked destined for an early end to 2021.

He was cleared to return in round 16, however, with the decision made to delay inevitable surgery until the end of the season.

The midfielder dislocated his shoulder in consecutive weeks, however, against Geelong and Sydney in rounds 18 and 19, bringing his campaign to an end.

The 30-year-old was sent for surgery in Melbourne and the Dockers had hoped he would regain full mobility and strength in time for the start of pre-season training.