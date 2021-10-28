MELBOURNE premiership captain Max Gawn has added to his family's post-season joy by welcoming his first child, George Oliver Gawn.

George arrived safely on Wednesday, and both he and mum Jessica are doing well.

Gawn announced his son's arrival on Instagram on Thursday afternoon. "Mum was best on, closely followed by George," he quipped in typical fashion.

George's birth came a month and two days after Gawn led Melbourne to a drought-breaking premiership against the Western Bulldogs in Perth, marking the club's first flag in 57 years.

The Grand Final victory capped an incredible season for Gawn, who skippered the Demons for the second successive season, earned a fifth Therabody AFL All-Australian blazer and was named captain of the All-Australian team for the first time.

The Demons plan to celebrate their historic premiership with their Victorian-based fans at the MCG on Sunday, December 5.