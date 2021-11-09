CHAMPION forward Josh Kennedy and premiership captain Shannon Hurn have signed contract extensions with West Coast, committing to one-year deals on Tuesday.

The extensions, which have taken several weeks to finalise, bring to an end the Eagles' re-contracting requirements two weeks out from the NAB AFL Draft, with all listed players now re-signed.

Kennedy, who is the Eagles' leading goalkicker with 675, took time earlier this month to consider his playing future before returning to Perth and thrashing out the terms of a new deal.

Hurn has remained keen to play on for a 17th season since becoming the first West Coast player to reach the 300-game milestone in July.

Jeremy McGovern and Josh Kennedy carry Shannon Hurn off the ground after his 300th game, round 20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Their re-signings appear to indicate the Eagles' intent to reload and shoot for a premiership in 2022, rather than settle for a period of rebuilding with youth.

Hurn, 34, suffered a series of soft tissue injuries in 2021 and played 15 games, taking his career total to 301.

The dual Therabody AFL All-Australian remains a composed presence across half-back, capable of both locking down on opponents and distributing with his penetrating and accurate kick.

Dual Coleman medallist Kennedy played 18 games in 2021, ranking second behind teammate Jack Darling with 41 goals for the season.

The 34-year-old has been the club’s leading goalkicker seven times and is a three-time All Australian and Glendinning-Allan medallist, playing 256 games for the club since arriving at the Eagles in the famous trade that saw Chris Judd join Carlton.

He was the Eagles' most imposing forward presence for the majority of 2021, kicking the memorable match-winning goal against Richmond in round 14 at Optus Stadium.