CARLTON is hopeful that Caleb Marchbank will begin a modified training program after Christmas, as the injury-plagued defender looks to put a cursed three seasons behind him this summer.

Marchbank hit the track at Ikon Park earlier this week alongside a host of other senior players, including gun recruit Adam Cerra, as he continues his recovery from a devastating ACL injury suffered last April.

The 24-year-old is currently in a strength and conditioning phase of his rehab process, but completed ball work at training on Monday after electing to return to the club early to continue his recovery.

Carlton's first-to-four-year players are not due to return to training until November 22, where they will link up with new coach Michael Voss for the first time, with the remainder of the squad not expected to report back until December 6.

Cerra, traded to Carlton from Fremantle in a package that included pick No.6 during last month's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, has also returned early to work alongside his new teammates.

Adam Cerra and Liam Stocker during a pre-season training session on November 9, 2021. Picture: carltonfc.com.au

Marchbank hasn't played a senior game for the Blues since July 2019, injuring his knee in the first quarter of his return at VFL level last season having already been plagued by a fracture of his vertebrae, bone bruising to his knee and a calf problem.

The injuries have restricted the former Greater Western Sydney star, who was the sixth selection in the 2014 NAB AFL Draft before being traded to Carlton in 2016, to just 48 games in his seven years on an AFL list.