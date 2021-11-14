Liam Jones during Carlton's official team photo shoot at Ikon Park on February 26, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

LIAM Jones has announced his retirement from AFL football.

It is understood Jones' decision to retire is related to the vaccination policy implemented by the AFL in preparation for the 2022 season.

"I wish to announce my retirement from AFL football effective immediately," Jones said in the statement.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank all who have supported me throughout my journey, both personally and professionally. I love the game and I'll miss my teammates.

"I hope that people respect my decision and privacy – neither myself or my management team will be making any further comment on the matter."

Carlton's Liam Jones and Adelaide's Riley Thilthorpe in R15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The club revealed it had been in "regular contact" with the 30-year-old during the off-season "in a bid to provide appropriate support".

"We have been in constant dialogue with Liam in recent months and allowing him the time he needed to make an informed decision regarding his playing career," Carlton's head of football Brad Lloyd said.

"Liam confirmed with us today that he has made the decision to retire, and his wish for the specific reasons of that decision to be kept private – as a club, we will be respecting that.

"We wish Liam all the best for the next phase of his life."

Jones played 161 games at Carlton and the Western Bulldogs over 12 seasons.

Carlton will work with the AFL regarding options for filling Jones' spot on the playing list for the 2022 season.