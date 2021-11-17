FORMER No.1 pick Paddy McCartin hasn’t nominated for next week’s NAB AFL Draft, but his career is still set for a lifeline with Sydney.

Nominations for the draft closed on Wednesday, with McCartin opting against putting his name in among more than 700 nominations.

However, under AFL rules he can still be selected by a club via the pre-season supplemental period, which allows clubs to have players train right up until the start of next season.

Lance Franklin (left) and Paddy McCartin at Swans training on July 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

That is expected to be McCartin’s route back onto an AFL list with the Swans, where his younger brother Tom has developed into a prominent key defender.

McCartin played for the Swans’ VFL side this year as he mounted a case to return to the top level after being delisted by St Kilda after ongoing concussion issues. He also featured for Essendon’s VFL side later in the season.

He played 35 games for the Saints after being the top pick at the 2014 NAB AFL Draft.