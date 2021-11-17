GREATER Western Sydney wants two home games early in the men's Toyota AFL Premiership season before being locked out of Giants Stadium for six weeks.

The Giants lose their home ground for the extended period due to Sydney's Royal Easter Show, scheduled from April 8-19 next year at the Sydney Showgrounds.

They not only lose their home for the event, but the two weeks prior and two weeks following it.

Giants fans cheer during the round 14 AFL match between GWS and Carlton at Giants Stadium on June 19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

During that period GWS has home games shifted to its second base in Canberra.

But with the Easter Show falling when it does in 2022, the Giants are keen to cash in early and have made a request to the AFL for two home games before they're locked out.

The fixture is expected to be finalised in coming weeks.

WATCH THE DRAFT LIVE Join the AFL.com.au team for the most comprehensive NAB AFL Draft coverage HOW TO WATCH

Based on a traditional season start of mid-March, it would likely require the opening two rounds to be played at Giants Stadium.

The Giants have also asked for a Friday night game in Canberra during the season, if possible before the depths of winter, where in 2019 it famously snowed in a match against Hawthorn.

With junior football in western Sydney played on Sundays, their preference is for the Saturday twilight timeslot with games at Giants Stadium.