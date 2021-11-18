Dani Laidley and Jack Ziebell during a North Melbourne media announcement at Arden Street on November 19, 2021. Picture: Michael Willson

NORTH Melbourne is an AFL pauper no more, with the Kangaroos debt free for the first time in almost 35 years.

The club has held a special media conference to mark the occasion, with former coach Dani Laidley making a surprise appearance.

Present and past players (such as club greats Brent Harvey and John Blakey - now an assistant) were also in attendance, as was Brad Scott and Laidley.

North coaches, past and present (L-R): David Noble, Brad Scott, Dani Laidley. Picture: AFL Media

Often the talk of merger and relocation speculation, North heading into the black is a significant achievement for the once-cash strapped battlers.

The Kangaroos rejected a lucrative deal to relocate to the Gold Coast in 2007. Turning down the record package from the AFL split opinions of many, but the bold decision has paid off.

It is the first time the club has been debt free since 1987. Despite COVID interruptions, a bottom-placed finish, and, for the main, crowdless stadiums in 2021, the club has just recorded its 13th profit from the past 14 seasons.

