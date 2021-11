TWO RICHMOND players have tested positive to COVID-19.

Dion Prestia and Noah Balta are currently isolating after contracting the virus, Richmond confirmed on Saturday evening.

Noah Balta celebrates Richmond's win over Carlton in round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Close contacts of the pair are being tested.

It's expected that first to fourth year Richmond players will be able to start their pre-season training as planned on Monday.

Hawthorn's Finn Maginness contracted the virus a few weeks ago, and was the League's first confirmed case in a player in more than a year.

