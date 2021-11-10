HAWTHORN youngster Finn Maginness has tested positive for COVID-19, the club has confirmed.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, the Hawks said Maginness woke up with symptoms on Tuesday and was immediately tested. He has been isolating since the test.

As per AFL and Victorian government protocols, the 20-year-old will now quarantine and all close contacts are also isolating and awaiting results from tests.

All Hawthorn players are either fully vaccinated or are scheduled for their second dose in the coming days. But it is unclear if Maginness, the son of premiership Hawk, Scott, has had his second jab.

Hawthorn's Finn Maginness during the club's 2km time trial at Waverley Park on December 7, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

Maginness attended the club's Waverley Park facility on Monday but did not have any symptoms until Tuesday morning.

"I want to commend Finn for his diligence in getting a test at the first sign of symptoms, informing our club doctor and protecting his teammates and our staff. As a club we are taking every precaution to ensure the health and wellbeing of our staff and the broader community is maintained," Hawthorn CEO Justin Reeves said.

"Appropriate wellbeing supports have been put in place to support Finn and those who are isolating as a result of this case.

"Every staff member and player that needs to be tested is being tested, and the clear processes the club and AFL have in place has ensured that those who need to isolate are isolating.

"Football clubs are no different to rest of the community, and these kinds of situations will continue to occur as our community continues to open up. This highlights the importance of being vaccinated and getting tested as soon as you have any symptoms."