FREMANTLE'S recruiters will take a "best available" mentality into the first round of the NAB AFL Draft and back the club to retain its prime selections if they look outside Western Australia.
The Dockers hold picks No.6 and No.8 and could have the opportunity to snare local key forward Jye Amiss with one of those selections.
The 195cm Amiss, who booted 51 goals in the WAFL colts competition this year, would be the first key forward drafted by the club with a first-round selection since key forward/ruck Michael Apeness in 2013.
Coach Justin Longmuir acknowledged there was significant talent available in WA but said the club would not discourage its recruiters from looking outside the state tomorrow night.
"I think the directive from the footy club has been to take the best available," Longmuir told NAB AFL Draft Countdown on Tuesday.
"We'll just have to weight it up and see where he (Amiss) fits when our picks come along. If he lands at our club, we think he can play a lot of footy for us.
"Personally, I think you've just got to back your club in to take the first pick and retain whoever you pick.
"If you just have a fixed mindset of choosing WA kids, you can miss out on some talent."
WA midfielders Matthew Johnson and Neil Erasmus are other top-rated players who could be available at Fremantle's first two selections, which will likely slide to No.8 and No.10 after early father-son bids.
Longmuir said he was excited about the quality available to the club and the ability for new draftees to have an impact in 2022.
"The kids seem to be coming through a lot more mature these days, and they seem to be a bit more developed in certain areas and ready for the AFL environment," the coach said.
"We've seen over the last 10 years that players have come in and had an impact straight away, so that excites me that you don't have to put any limitations on what they can achieve in their first year."
Fremantle's first- to fourth-year players started pre-season training on Monday, with new recruit Jordan Clark impressing with two time-trial wins.
Longmuir said the former Geelong defender, who is earmarked for a half-back role at his new club, was already "part of the furniture" after training with teammates in the off-season.
