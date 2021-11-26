A TOTAL of 65 players had their names called out across the past two days in the NAB AFL Draft.

Check out what draft experts Callum Twomey and Riley Beveridge said about your club's newest players.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Cal Twomey analyses the final rounds of the NAB AFL Draft AFL's draft guru Cal Twomey takes a comprehensive look at the second night of the draft

Who they picked: 6. Josh Rachele, 36. Jake Soligo, 44. Zac Taylor

CROWS' DRAFT HAUL Check out all your club's new players

What the club says: "He (Rachele) was highly performed in the under-16s. We knew about him before the 16s nationals, but the fact he played so well and won the medal, he was clearly on the radar. He had a good body of work and he performed. He was probably the one who kicked goals. He's kicked six, he's kicked two lots of three in the NAB League. So he's been the midfield/forward who's kicked the most goals, and he's exciting, powerful and confident. He's got a lot of what we like and a lot of what we need. That was the part of the ground we wanted to try and address. He can play midfield, that will take some time and we'll have to build his engine up. But he's pretty fit at the moment, given they haven't played a lot of footy yet." – National recruiting manager Hamish Ogilvie

Verdict: The Crows went for star power at the top of their list, with Rachele adding genuine buzz and A-Grade potential to their list. The small forward/midfielder will be a dynamic front-half-of-the-ground player who changes games and can impact in the air or at ground level. They weighed up Josh Sinn, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Ben Hobbs but were locked in on the Murray Bushranger, who will have his eyes on round one. After that they added two more players with good foot skills – Soligo averaged 23 disposals this season and is a runner while Taylor was one of the best kicks in the NAB League this year. The Crows weighed up both players at No.36 and then got Taylor through to their third and final selection. - Callum Twomey

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Why Josh Rachele is the most entertaining player in the draft Draft prospect Josh Rachele shows why he's highly rated with some long goals and strong grabs.

Who they picked: 16. Darcy Wilmot, 20. Kai Lohmann, 41. James Tunstill

LIONS' DRAFT HAUL Check out all your club's new players

What the club says: "Darcy is a super competitive player whose ability to defend well but also run and create from behind the game really appeals. He played predominately as a small defender this year, but we have seen him play through the wing and across half forward in his junior years, and as the youngest player in this year's draft pool he has enormous scope to develop into a terrific player for us going forward. Kai has a great skill set to be an exciting player for the footy club –- he is extremely strong overhead for his size, has quick feet and an attacking mindset in the way he likes to play the game." – national recruiting manager Stephen Conole.

Verdict: With a settled and growing list, the Lions were keen to bolster their half-back line. They had some options at their first pick in that position but chose Wilmot, a hard running selection whose power and agility mean he could step into their mix early on and help guide their next half-back line with Daniel Rich in the twilight of his career and Grant Birchall retired. They selected Lohmann as an exciting forward and he had takers in the 20s, while Tunstill is a powerful midfielder who burst onto the scene in the second half of the season in Western Australia. - Callum Twomey

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Class of 2021: Check out what draft prospect Darcy Wilmot can do Watch the best highlights from Darcy Wilmot ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

Who they picked: 27. Jesse Motlop

BLUES' DRAFT HAUL Check out all your club's new players

What the club says: "Like his dad, Jesse's the kind of player that can produce something which turns a game in an instant and light up the fans: whether it’s sidestepping an opponent, kicking the goal himself or setting up a teammate. He just turned 18 a few days ago, so playing the entire year in the WAFL as a 17-year-old and producing what he did against more senior bodies will hold him in good stead next season. He's dynamic, he's creative and as the old cliche goes, he doesn't need to have 20 possessions to make an impact." – head of list management Nick Austin.

Verdict: The Blues only had one pick and used it to replenish their small forward stocks, calling the name of Jesse Motlop at pick No.27. The exciting West Australian has great craft in attack and is a smart player who reads the game a step ahead of his opponents. The son of former North Melbourne and Port Adelaide star Daniel, he was also eligible to head to Fremantle as a Next Generation Academy member if he was chosen beyond pick No.40. The Blues see him complementing fellow small forward prospects like Corey Durdin and Zac Fisher in attack next season. - Riley Beveridge

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Class of 2021: Check out what draft prospect Jesse Motlop can do Watch the best highlights from Jesse Motlop ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

Who they picked: 4. Nick Daicos, 45. Arlo Draper, 49. Cooper Murley, 52. Harvey Harrison

MAGPIES' DRAFT HAUL Check out all your club's new players

What the club says: "By him (Nick Daicos) getting through to No.4 enabled us to trade back. We wouldn't have been able to facilitate that if it was No.2 or No.3, so that gave us the scope to do some things and improved our spot. We floated with a few clubs that if the bid came at No.4 we'd certainly look at some (pick swaps). We had discussions with Geelong, Essendon and one or two other clubs." - list manager Derek Hine

Verdict: It was all about Daicos and has been for some time, with the bid coming at No.4 and allowing the Magpies to still have some handy selections on night two. Daicos comes with huge hype but also huge talent and he should be a round one certainty if he stays fit. Then the Magpies swooped on a couple of sliders – Draper at No.45 and Murley at No.49. The South Australian pair had injury issues through the year but both are talented, with Draper a tall midfielder who can go forward and Murley's skills on show in the midfield. They finished their night with Harrison, a third player out of SA with some speed through the middle. - Callum Twomey

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Pies land their man in heavily-hyped Nick Daicos Collingwood match Gold Coast's bid to make father-son gun Nick Daicos the fourth selection in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

Who they picked: 13. Ben Hobbs, 46. Alastair Lord, 50. Garrett McDonagh

BOMBERS' DRAFT HAUL Check out all your club's new players

What the club says: "We had Ben in the top seven and didn't expect him to be available at our pick, so we're very surprised but delighted. He fits the type of player [senior coach] Ben Rutten wants - hardworking, committed, and has a big tank. He's a ready-made player. [Lord is] a rebounding defender with terrific speed who uses the ball. We think he can play as a pressure forward, which is an area we've wanted to build on our list, so therefore we thought he'd be a really good pick. Garrett is a player who deserves an opportunity. We felt he was one of the better ready-made players in the pool this year. Even though he's 25 years of age, we think he's got a lot of football left in him. He's an elite left-foot kick and has fantastic endurance. We're looking forward to him playing a lot of senior football for us." – list manager Adrian Dodoro.

Verdict: The Bombers were surprised to land Hobbs but he was too good to pass up at No.13 once they entered the draft. Hobbs had been a chance at Richmond, Hawthorn and Adelaide in the early stages of the draft but the inside midfielder now adds more muscle to a midfield unit starting to build some real depth. The Bombers had tried to get up the order using a future second-round pick but in the end just held their selections later on, grabbing Lord as a running backman and then springing a surprise by taking 25-year-old McDonagh from Richmond's VFL program. He is considered a kicking option with some run. - Callum Twomey

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Class of 2021: Check out what draft prospect Ben Hobbs can do Watch the best highlights from Ben Hobbs ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

Who they picked: 8. Jye Amiss, 10. Neil Erasmus, 21. Matthew Johnson, 54. Eric Benning

DOCKERS' DRAFT HAUL Check out all your club's new players

What the club says: "We have a number of players from all around Australia, but it just turns out (drafting local) is the way we’ve gone in consecutive years. We were very excited when it became apparent that Matthew Johnson was a chance to slide through to our pick. Whilst we rated him really highly, we also know we had to listen to what other clubs had to offer for that pick overnight, whether it was a trade or slide. We had some really attractive offers but when we weighed them all up, given how highly we ranked Matt, it became a pretty simple decision in the end just to draft him. We thought, 'let’s just get him in'. It means we bring in another really good character and high talent player along with Neil and Jye and also Roy." – general manager of football Peter Bell

Verdict: One of the big winners of the draft. The Dockers seized on the opportunity to land a key forward and took Amiss, whose goalkicking at WAFL colts level this season was prolific with 51 majors and the left-footer has plenty of development to come too. They toyed between a number of midfield options for their second pick in the top-10 but landed on Erasmus, who can be a big-bodied midfielder for the future as David Mundy gets to the end of his stellar career. Fremantle had offers for its pick 21 but in the end was set on taking Johnson, who could be a steal in this year's draft and brings some of the class that has been lost in Adam Cerra's departure, while Benning is an athletic tall who will be given time to develop. - Callum Twomey

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Class of 2021: Patience paying dividends for draft star Erasmus Get to know the 2021 NAB AFL Draft poo

Who they picked: 24. Toby Conway, 25. Mitch Knevitt, 32. James Willis, 48. Flynn Kroeger, 64. Cooper Whyte

CATS' DRAFT HAUL Check out all your club's new players

What the club says: "We came in with a plan to draft some midfielders and apart from Toby, the other four are genuine midfielder types who complement each other, and the other players we already have at the club. To be able to trade up and get pick 23 was important to us. It came on the back of some trades we did last year in the Jeremy Cameron deal. Toby and Mitch, who we picked in the 20s, had outstanding years for the Falcons and for the Vic country team. Cooper was a great contributor for the Falcons. We were very happy to pick them. Toby, like most ruckmen, may take a while to develop, but with some established rucks at the club this will give Toby time to learn and develop his trade. Mitch has some versatility about him. He'll spend most of his time in the midfield, and he has the running capability to be a midfielder. Flynn had some injuries, but he has a strong body and is a very tough competitor and he meets a need for us with our midfield developing group. James had a terrific year at north Adelaide – he had big numbers when he played and was able to kick goals out of the midfield." - Geelong recruiting and list manager Stephen Wells

Verdict: After making a good trade with the Western Bulldogs once the draft started on Wednesday night, the Cats secured two top-25 selections, which they used on Thursday night to grab local pair Conway and Knevitt. They lost Darcy Fort to Brisbane in the Trade Period but have found a long-term ruckman in Conway, while Knevitt is a big-bodied midfielder. Later, Whyte became the third Falcons prospect to get a chance at the Cattery, with the tough midfielder the second last pick overall. In between they grabbed a bit of a smokey in Kroeger, a competitive midfielder, and Willis, whose power and explosive streak will see him contend for a senior spot. - Callum Twomey

Toby Conway at the 2021 NAB AFL Draft Training Day. Picture: AFL Photos

Who they picked: 5. Mac Andrew, 63. Charlie Constable

SUNS' DRAFT HAUL Check out all your club's new players

What the club says: "We've scouted Mac for several years and see great potential in him as an exciting ruck prospect that has versatility to play other positions. What appealed to us about Mac first and foremost is his competitiveness. On top of this, Mac shows tremendous physical attributes; for someone two metres tall he's fast, agile, has a great leap and is quite skilful, and those players don't come around very often. We have continued to track Charlie's progress since being drafted to Geelong in 2017. He is a strong ball-winner with great physicality and at 191cm he will complement our existing mix of midfielders well." – national recruiting manager Kall Burns.

Verdict: The Suns had one of the first picks of the draft and one of the last. After placing a bid on Collingwood father-son Nick Daicos at No.4, the Suns took Andrew, a 201cm ruckman who might start his career in defence but could be one of the most promising talls in the competition in coming years. He edged out key back Josh Gibcus for the spot at the Suns, whose next live selection wasn't until the 60s when they picked delisted Cat Charlie Constable as Hugh Greenwood's mature-age midfield replacement. They also pre-listed Academy pair Sandy Brock, a tall defender, and midfielder Bodhi Uwland as rookies. - Callum Twomey

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Mac Andrew reflects on his rapid rise to become top-five contender Dandenong Stingrays prospect Mac Andrew joins NAB AFL Draft Night Countdown to reflect on his rapid rise to top-five contention, his best position and how the Demons have helped his development.

Who they picked: 3. Finn Callaghan, 15. Leek Aleer, 42. Josh Fahey

GIANTS' DRAFT HAUL Check out all your club's new players

What the club says: "It's rare to find a player with a set of attributes like Finn, he's pretty special. The combination of speed and agility with good running power gives some flexibility to the roles that he can play for us and the point of difference he adds to our current midfield mix. Leek is going to provide something unique to our backline with his rare athletic package. Finding a young key back who we can develop was something we prioritised, and Leek's resilience and character give us confidence that he will give himself the best chance possible to nail a spot alongside Sam Taylor down the track." – national recruiting manager Adrian Caruso.

Verdict: With pick two, the Giants couldn't really go wrong. They looked at addressing a need via their first pick and considered taking small forward Josh Rachele, tall defender Josh Gibcus and ruck Mac Andrew, and then bid on Bulldogs father-son Sam Darcy, before opting for the best talented player in Callaghan, who could start his career on a flank or a wing and provides height, mobility and more class to the Giants' mix. Four other clubs had tried to get up to land the pick off the Giants to grab Callaghan. But the Giants then looked for a needs-based pick at their second pick, with Aleer their choice as an intercepting key defender as Phil Davis enters the likely last year of his career. They matched a bid for Academy player Fahey, which came later on than expected, rounding out their draft at No.42. - Callum Twomey

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard A really short history: The incredible journey of Leek Aleer Check out the amazing story of draft prospect Leek Aleer

Who they picked: 7. Josh Ward, 23. Sam Butler, 26. Connor MacDonald, 53. Jai Serong

HAWKS' DRAFT HAUL Check out all your club's new players

What the club says: "We come away from the past two nights rapt with the four players we were able to bring in … Josh [Ward] is a high-character guy, who we think will bring some elite attributes to our club and really bolster our midfield. We were then able to call out Sam [Butler] and Connor's [MacDonald] names in quick succession to kick off night two. They're two blokes who will add some class to our mid-forward rotations, with both able to find the ball but also impact games forward of centre. Finally, we were glad that Jai Serong slipped through to us at our final selection at pick 53. He's a guy we think has plenty of upside in his game with his aerial presence and athleticism." - national recruiting and list manager Mark McKenzie

Verdict: The Hawks can be satisfied with a terrific draft crop. They had a choice at pick No.7 and opted for Josh Ward, who was viewed as one of the most balanced midfielders in this year's talent pool. He has elite endurance, can win the ball at the source and uses it nicely when he finds himself in space. He should complement a hardened Hawks onball group well. Sam Butler will add toughness and effectiveness as a small forward in attack, Connor MacDonald was well liked by a host of clubs and will inject some running power into the midfield, while Jai Serong is seen as potentially being a long-term Jack Gunston replacement as a lead-up forward. - Riley Beveridge

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WATCH: Why Josh Ward is rocketing up draft boards Hard running midfielder Josh Ward put on a show while playing for Vic Metro in the under-19s.

Who they picked: 19. Jacob Van Rooyen, 39. Blake Howes, 65. Taj Woewodin

DEMONS' DRAFT HAUL Check out all your club's new players

What the club says: "We like Blake and we were just really thrilled to get him through at that point. We didn't expect it, but it was a nice – 'surprise' isn't the right word for it – but it was a really, really good result for us. Having watched him live on the wing on occasions this year, I just felt his last two games he really started to get going. He's got very good speed, he can get forward and back and mark the ball. I'd like to think we'd put him on the wing and through the midfield and see him develop there, initially. What's been really pleasing with Taj is just his ability to improve week-in, week-out in little facets of his game that we know he's trying to improve on, and that's a really good sign. It's a great indicator to us he's put time and effort into his game and that's all you can ask for." – recruiting manager Jason Taylor

Verdict: The reigning premiers would have been doing cartwheels with how the second night of the draft panned out. After weighing up Blake Howes with their first selection at pick No.19, the Demons instead opted for Jacob van Rooyen – a 193cm swingman who has influenced games at either end of the ground this year. Perhaps viewed more as a defender at the start of the season, he then kicked 34 goals from his final nine matches at WAFL under-18s level to finish the campaign. Remarkably, Howes was then still available and gobbled up at pick No.39. The 190cm wingman arrives at a side that loves to spread the field under coach Simon Goodwin. The Demons used their final selection to nab Taj Woewodin, the son of 2000 Brownlow Medal winner Shane, who has impressed clubs with his work rate this year. - Riley Beveridge

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WATCH: Jacob van Rooyen in action during the NAB AFL Combine The WA product kicked the winning goal against SA in a recent U19s clash

Who they picked: 1. Jason Horne-Francis, 22. Josh Goater, 35. Paul Curtis, 38. Miller Bergman, 59. Jackson Archer

KANGAROOS' DRAFT HAUL Check out all your club's new players

What the club says: "We went into the draft knowing it was a draft that had some versatility in it. We've addressed the midfield over the last four to five years with some really elite talent, and we bring in another elite midfielder in Jason Horne-Francis. From there, we really addressed some needs we had to fill long-term. We were able to bring in a couple of guys who are able to play in the backline as rebound defenders, but they've got the versatility to also play in the midfield or wing position down the track. Jackson Archer comes in as more of a shut-down defender on the smalls and mediums. To bring in Paul Curtis as a small forward with some x-factor, he should really complement what we've already got down there in the forward line." – list manager Glenn Luff

Verdict: The Kangaroos knew what they were getting with pick No.1, snaring a player who couldn't have done much more this year in Jason Horne-Francis. The South Australian will add a genuine difference-maker to the side's forward half for the next decade. Josh Goater joined his boyhood side at pick No.22 and is viewed as a 190cm rebounding option across half-back who can take the game on with his athleticism. The Kangaroos traded their way up throughout the 30s and snared Paul Curtis, a 183cm forward with good goal nous, as well as rebounding defender Miller Bergman. The club's final selection was used to grab Jackson Archer, the son of Shinboner of the Century and North Melbourne legend Glenn. - Riley Beveridge

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Horne-Francis shares his thoughts on his No.1 selection The No.1 pick in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft Jason Horne-Francis speaks on NAB AFL Draft Night Live moments after being selected by the Kangaroos

Who they picked: 12. Josh Sinn, 55. Hugh Jackson, 56. Dante Visentini, 60. Jase Burgoyne

POWER'S DRAFT HAUL Check out all your club's new players

What the club says: "With the draft hand we had, we made a trade to get up higher in the first round and then some trading to get back into the draft later. We're really happy with how it has worked out for us. We've secured some quality people, some quality players and they will add to what we've already got. Hugh Jackson had an unbelievable start to the season but carried an injury late in the season and wasn't quite as dominant in the second half of the year. He's a really good decision maker and kicks the ball really well on his left foot. He has a nice side step out and works hard up and down the ground both offensively and defensively and will add to our midfield running power. Dante is a quality person, who the coaches are excited about developing already. He hasn't been able to play a lot because of COVID-19 but we think he's got some good ruck craft already and is reasonably athletic with a good skillset. We know he'll come in and work hard. It's also great to get the Burgoyne name back to Alberton. He had a good season with the Eagles and we were fortunate to have him at Alberton playing three games in the SANFL with the Magpies." - Port Adelaide national talent manager Geoff Parker

Verdict: The Power were among the winners of the draft's first night, shifting a future second-round selection to move up two spots and leapfrog the Bombers into pick No.12 so they could snare exciting half-back Josh Sinn. He will fit in nicely for a side that plays some vibrant footy from the back half. The club then finished with a flurry, using three more selections beyond pick No.55. Hugh Jackson will add some midfield class courtesy of his penetrating left foot, Dante Visentini is a 201cm prospect who will provide some ruck depth after the loss of Peter Ladhams during the trade period, while Jase Burgoyne is a prolific midfielder who arrives as the son of 2004 premiership legend Peter. - Riley Beveridge

Joshua Sinn dons a Port Adelaide jumper after being drafted by the power. Picture: Getty Images

Who they picked: 9. Josh Gibcus, 17. Tom Brown, 28. Tyler Sonsie, 29. Sam Banks, 30. Judson Clarke

TIGERS' DRAFT HAUL Check out all your club's new players

What the club says: "We're really excited. We filled some really good needs in our list, we thought, particularly early. We thought some good players would come through to the 20s, and we're rapt to get our boys. All our boys are talented, but tonight, Tyler Sonsie was one of the more talented boys in the draft. He's had some injury issues in the past 18 months that's probably just stunted his development, obviously COVID along with that, but we think Tyler has great upside. He's a Richmond fan, so he's pretty excited. It's great when you can bring together a group of boys of this number. Hopefully they can play together and come through as a wave, like we've had in the past with a few of our boys coming through the draft. If you can nail some picks in the same draft and they can play a lot of footy together, then that can take you a long way." – recruiting manager Matthew Clarke.

Verdict: The Tigers had five picks inside the top-30 and used them to strengthen all three lines across the field. They took 196cm intercept defender Josh Gibcus at pick No.9, a handy addition given the loss of David Astbury to retirement earlier this year. Tom Brown was the club's other first-round pick, a 186cm running defender who can also play an effective lockdown role on the opposition's best small forwards. Tyler Sonsie and Sam Banks will both add midfield depth, with each possessing quality and smarts with ball in hand. Judson Clarke was the club's final pick and will inject speed and x-factor into the side's forward line, something the Tigers have become renowned for during their golden era under Damien Hardwick. - Riley Beveridge

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Class of 2021: Check out what draft prospect Josh Gibcus can do Watch the best highlights from Josh Gibcus ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

Who they picked: 11. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, 33. Mitchito Owens, 47. Marcus Windhager, 51. Oscar Adams

SAINTS' DRAFT HAUL Check out all your club's new players

What the club says: "We're incredibly pleased to welcome Nasiah, Mitch, Marcus and Oscar to the red, white and black… A silky wingman with precise skills to match, [Nasiah] boasts what is widely considered as the best kick of this year's draft class. Mitch is a brave 191cm midfielder with a competitive edge and great ability in the air. He has made significant improvements this year, exemplifying his attitude and commitment, but we believe he is only just scratching the surface of what he is capable of. Marcus is a dynamic and powerful mid-forward, who is also very strong in the air. He has overcome some injury setbacks in recent years, but his resilience, determination and talent have shone when he has had the opportunity to play. At 198cm, Oscar is a competitive and athletic key defender. He took strides in his footy this year, showing his commitment by travelling nearly five hours from Mt Gambier each week to play."- Head of list management James Gallagher

Verdict: The Saints can be satisfied with their work across the draft's two nights. The club opted for Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera with pick No.11, a player who has become known as the best kick in the draft and someone who will add a much-needed injection of quality and class to a workmanlike midfield group. They then matched bids at pick No.33 and 47 for Next Generation Academy members Mitchito Owens and Marcus Windhager respectively. They will both add strong-bodied midfield options, with Owens standing at 190cm and possessing the ability to play in every position on the ground and with Winghager providing explosive breakaway speed from stoppages. Their final pick was used to claim raw 197cm defender Oscar Adams, who will be given time to develop in the backline. - Riley Beveridge

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WATCH: The buzz prospect with famous bloodlines Watch the best highlights from Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

Who they picked: 18. Angus Sheldrick, 34. Matthew Roberts, 40. Corey Warner, 58. Lachie Rankin.

SWANS' DRAFT HAUL Check out all your club's new players

What the club says: "It's fair to say Angus is a bit of a bolter given that he didn't play a lot last year because of a fractured collarbone and then he missed pre-season and developed tonsillitis, so his season got off to a slow start. But midway through, through to the finals and the National Championships, we thought his form was outstanding. To us he seems like one of these kids that if you challenge him to something, he will prove to you that you were wrong and that's a great attribute to have in a young player. Corey is nothing like (brother) Chad and more of a hybrid-mid who plays both inside and out. He is a really strong gut runner. He needs a little bit of work to do on his kicking, which he is aware of." - general manager of list strategy and recruitment Kinnear Beatson.

Verdict: The Swans claimed a bolter on the draft's first night, using pick No.18 to recruit ruthless 179cm midfielder Angus Sheldrick. It set the tone for a draft where the club would continue to beef up its onball group. Matthew Roberts is a powerful inside midfielder taken at pick No.34, while Corey Warner pairs up with his brother Chad at the Swans and adds some outside speed and toughness. Lachie Rankin was taken with the club's last selection and is another that will bring endless competitiveness and the ability to hit the scoreboard when he floats forward. - Riley Beveridge

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Class of 2021: Bolter Angus Sheldrick's strengths shine through Get to know the 2021 NAB AFL Draft pool

Who they picked: 14. Campbell Chesser, 31. Brady Hough, 37. Rhett Bazzo, 57. Jack Williams, 62. Greg Clark

EAGLES' DRAFT HAUL Check out all your club's new players

What the club says: "It was a great feeling to get a couple of the guys in, Campbell (Chesser) yesterday and then the four boys today. We're thrilled with the outcome. The opportunity arose to slide back two picks when we had a player in mind, who we ended up selecting, and we got a future second rounder in as well, which helps next year. WA is very important for us, it's a big focus, and luckily enough those guys were still there, because we rank them very highly." – recruiter Todd Nisbett

Verdict: The Eagles traded down on the draft's first night, earning a future second-round selection to shift back two spots while still grabbing their priority target in Campbell Chesser at pick No.14. He will add line-breaking speed and dare to a side that lacked some attacking verve off half-back last season. Brady Hough was taken at pick No.31 as a prolific wingman who can also drift to either end of the field, where he's able to have an impact. The club's key position stocks were also strengthened later in the draft, with 194cm lockdown defender Rhett Bazzo claimed at pick No.37 and with prolific 195cm key forward Jack Williams snared with pick No.57. The club also produced one of the draft's feel-good stories, claiming mature-aged WAFL star Greg Clark with its final selection – six years after he missed his first opportunity to be drafted in 2015. - Riley Beveridge

Campbell Chesser in an Eagles guernsey after the 2021 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

Who they picked: 2. Sam Darcy, 43. Arthur Jones, 61. Luke Cleary

BULLDOGS' DRAFT HAUL Check out all your club's new players

What the club says: "It's fantastic to have another generation of Darcy join the club. It's a special moment for the family, and for all Bulldogs members and fans. Despite the family lineage and our ability to draft him as a father/son selection, we picked Sam knowing his athletic traits and ability to be a versatile option will add greatly to our playing list. He is an outstanding character who is competitive and driven to get the best out of himself and those around him, so we believe he'll fit in seamlessly with our current group. However, while we know the upside Sam has as a footballer, we understand these young players haven't been exposed to a lot of football over the last couple of seasons, so we'll need to be patient and set the right expectations." - Bulldogs’ national recruiting manager Dom Milesi.

Verdict: The bid for father-son talent Darcy came a couple of spots higher than what the Dogs would have clearly preferred, meaning they had to pay the highest price for a father-son ever. It meant their later picks shuffled back more than they could have and saw the Dogs do an early pick swaps deal involving Geelong and the Kangaroos to beef up their draft points. Nevertheless, when all is said and done the Dogs have landed the best tall in the draft and Darcy shapes as a key position gun in the mould of the King twins – Max and Ben. Together with last year's No.1 pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan the pair could be very, very damaging for years to come. With their final two picks the Dogs added some scintillating speed via Jones, a small forward, as well as intercept marking defender Cleary, who was overlooked at last year's draft. - Callum Twomey