A general view of the ARC ahead of night one of the NAB AFL Draft on November 24, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FIRST round of the NAB AFL Draft has been rocked by a positive COVID result with new protocols introduced for Thursday night's event.

The staff member was present in a club suite at Marvel Stadium prior to attending an official draft event at the London Tavern in Richmond.

But the member was only at the Richmond venue for a limited time and had minimal contact with those there.

Night two of the draft will proceed at Marvel Stadium with AFL and club staff to attend as planned with additional risk mitigation processes in place to ensure the health and safety of everyone in attendance remains the absolute priority.

All those in attendance will undergo rapid antigen tests on arrival with masks to be worn at all times during the event.

