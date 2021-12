Dees fans celebrate the premiership on December 5, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE fans have flocked to the MCG in droves to celebrate their club's drought-breaking premiership.

Some 40,000 fans are expected to attend the event with supporters able to relive the Grand Final triumph by watching a full replay on screens in the MCG.

Melbourne icons Neale Daniher and David Neitz will present medals to coach Simon Goodwin and star Christian Petracca, while the premiership cup will be presented by a "a surprise member of the Melbourne alumni".

Dees fans out in force at the ‘G! ?



Waiting patiently to see all 13 premiership cups. ? pic.twitter.com/dpizBqqY7P — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) December 4, 2021

Dees fans arrive at the MCG for the premiership party on December 5, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Dees fans at the MCG for the premiership party on December 5, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

It’s all happening at our premiership celebration. ? pic.twitter.com/f0bOgcqpZu — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) December 4, 2021