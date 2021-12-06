Kade Dittmar gets his handball away during Western Australia's win over South Australia in the NAB AFL U19 Champs at Lathlain Park on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Picture: Supplied

WEST Coast has invited former Fremantle-listed ruckman Luke Strnadica and overlooked draft prospect Kade Dittmar to trial for its vacant list spots this pre-season.

The pair are among eight players across the competition officially invited to train with clubs ahead of the Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period, with more likely to be added in the coming weeks.

The Eagles have at least one spot to fill after the NAB AFL Draft and Rookie Draft, while Brad Sheppard's concussion challenges could open a second spot if he retires or is placed on the inactive list.

Strnadica spent 2017-18 with the Dockers but was delisted without playing a senior game, returning to WAFL club East Fremantle where he has strived to reignite his career for the past three seasons.

Luke Strnadica of the Sharks tackles Eagle Bailey Williams during a WAFL match on June 22, 2019. Picture: Getty Images

Dittmar is a tough inside midfielder from East Perth who has battled significant back injuries but had a clear run in 2021, earning selection in the WA under-19s team.

The pair will begin training with the Eagles on Tuesday after undergoing medical testing at the club.

Elsewhere, Essendon has invited West Adelaide wingman Ronald Fejo jnr to trial for one of its two vacant spots, alongside delisted midfielder Dylan Clarke.

'IT OPENED MY EYES' The move that put Fejo on AFL radar

Tex Wanganeen will also be training with the Bombers after being overlooked in the Draft as part of his father-son ties to the club.

Carlton captain Patrick Cripps has been joined by brother Josh at training, with the WA tall pushing for a spot on the Blues' list alongside Eastern Ranges tall Tyreece Lieu.

BULKED UP How younger Cripps used ACL heartbreak for gains

Josh Cripps in action at Carlton training on December 6, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Delisted Melbourne defender Marty Hore will train with North Melbourne, while ex-St Kilda forward Patrick McCartin is hoping to join brother Tom at the Swans.

The Pre-Season Supplemental Period runs from January 10 to March 9, while clubs also have the option of keeping a rookie spot open for the Mid-Season Rookie Draft on June 1.