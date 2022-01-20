Greater Western Sydney's Zach Sproule gestures after kicking.a goal against Essendon in R8, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney forward Zach Sproule will miss the early rounds of the season after undergoing a second off-season shoulder surgery this week.

Sproule, who underwent a right shoulder reconstruction last September, recently injured his left shoulder while spoiling in a contest during training.

The Giants said the 23-year-old, who played in the club's two finals last year, was expected to return to the field in the first half of the season.

A product of the GWS Academy, Sproule established himself in the Giants' forward line late last year, playing 10 games and kicking 11 goals, including two in the semi-final win against Sydney at York Park.

He dislocated his right shoulder late in the semi-final loss to Geelong.

Zach Sproule leaves the field during the fourth term for a shoulder injury concern

Meanwhile, defender Jack Buckley has undergone a knee arthroscopy as he continues his return from an anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction.

Buckley tore his ACL in round 16 last season and resumed running in December. The Giants said he was still on track for a mid-season return.

GWS's Jack Buckley clutches his knee during round 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Fellow defender Lachlan Keeffe is progressing his training loads and on track to return from his ACL injury in the early part of the season.

A host of Giants, including Tom Green (forearm), Xavier O'Halloran (calf), Brent Daniels (hamstring) and Braydon Preuss (back) have resumed full training after injury issues.