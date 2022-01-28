Medical room

Important wingman Paul Seedsman is on light duties after experiencing lingering concussion symptoms from a knock to his head pre-Christmas. Forward Lachlan Murphy is ahead of schedule and back running after surgery on a bulging disc in his neck. Fischer McAsey suffered a stress fracture in his right femur in December. Wayne Milera has joined full contact training after almost two years out with knee and foot injuries and is making up for lost time.

Time trial king

New high performance manager Darren Burgess has kept the Crows' players on edge about when the club's time trial will be held. Regardless, it has been a solid January under Burgess, who crossed from Melbourne in the off-season, with Ned McHenry among those whose running has noticeably improved.

Who's flying?

Young onballer Harry Schoenberg is targeting a big third season after an impressive end to 2021, leading an even group of young players driving improvement this pre-season. After being used as a half-forward at times in his second season, a more permanent midfield role looks likely this year. His strength, endurance and skills have all come on.

Harry Schoenberg fends off Robbie Gray during round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Pre-season games

Practice match: v West Coast, time and venue TBC

AAMI Community Series: Saturday, March 5 v Port Adelaide @ Richmond Oval, 3.40pm ACDT

And another thing...

Draftee Josh Rachele wasted no time getting in the gym and adding size, with the classy forward emerging in January noticeable bigger and stronger. The No.6 draft pick's skills and long-range goalkicking have also turned heads on the track. - Nathan Schmook

Medical room

Not many problems for the Lions, particularly with Eric Hipwood on track for a return ahead of schedule from his ruptured ACL, as early as May according to coach Chris Fagan. Cam Rayner is roaring towards round one after overcoming the same injury as Hipwood, while Noah Answerth (groin) is also in full training after missing most of 2021.

Cam Rayner in action at Lions training in January, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Time trial king

There's no crown to be given out this pre-season – Brisbane is yet to run a time trial. It was scheduled to hold a 3km just prior to Christmas, but changed plans a couple of days prior. Second-year wingman Harry Sharp is arguably the strongest runner in the competition though and would win comfortably.

Who's flying?

After a disrupted 2021, Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale is crushing this pre-season. The prolific midfielder is running stronger, looks hungry and has been clean in match practice after ankle, back, shoulder and knee injuries curtailed his continuity last year.

Pre-season games

Practice match: v Gold Coast, time and venue TBC

AAMI Community Series: Friday, March 4 v Western Bulldogs @ Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEDT

And another thing...

The 200cm guy running around with the close-cropped haircut is not a new recruit – it's Eric Hipwood. After spending much of his career playing with a headband or a 'man-bun', you need a double-take to confirm it's Hipwood after his clippers did some damage over the Christmas break. - Michael Whiting

Medical room

The Blues have a considerably smaller injury list compared to previous summers. David Cuningham and Caleb Marchbank are returning from ACL injuries, while Sam Docherty is still in a conditioning phase after undergoing chemotherapy for a secondary occurrence of testicular cancer. Liam Stocker sustained a syndesmosis injury just before Christmas, but is expected to return to light duties this week.

Time trial king

It should be no surprise that rookie Matt Cottrell took out the club’s most recent time trial, which took place just before Christmas. The hard-working winger has perhaps overtaken Ed Curnow as the club’s best runner will look to add to his 19 senior games this season.

Who’s flying?

After three years wrecked by knee injuries, Charlie Curnow is back and enjoying a full summer on the track. The hulking key forward has looked good in match simulation drills, quickly regaining his elite athleticism and aerobic capacity.

Pre-season games

Practice match: Thursday, February 24 v St Kilda @ Ikon Park (TBC)

AAMI Community Series: Thursday, March 3 v Melbourne @ Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEDT

And another thing…

It’s set to be a big year for Mitch McGovern. After just 37 goals from 33 games in Carlton colours, the swingman has been training as a permanent intercept defender under new coach Michael Voss this summer. - Riley Beveridge

Mitch McGovern at Blues training on December 6, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Medical room

Skipper Scott Pendlebury has returned to full training this month after undergoing leg surgery late last year to repair a fractured leg. The champion midfielder missed the final four games of 2021 after he broke his leg in a similar spot against Port Adelaide. Darcy Moore has also transitioned back into full training after he missed the second half of last season due to a serious knee injury.

Time trial king

New Collingwood high performance boss Jarrod Wade pulled an impromptu 2km time trial on the first-to-fourth-year players at the end of a session in November. Hardly the ideal preparation, but it didn't bother Will Kelly who claimed the honours on the day in an impressive effort.

Who's flying?

Brayden Maynard inked a three-year extension in December and has produced an eye-catching pre-season so far as he looks to continue his emergence as one of the best medium-sized defenders in the AFL. Many thought Taylor Adams might replace Scott Pendlebury as skipper. That didn't happen but the midfielder has been a standout on the track, cutting a lean and mean appearance. Brodie Grundy has stripped a few kilograms off his frame as he looks to improve his tank again this summer ahead of 2022.

Pre-season games

Practice match: v Hawthorn , time and venue TBC

AAMI Community Series: Sunday, March 6 v Greater Western Sydney @ Giants Stadium, 12.40pm AEDT

And another thing…

One thing that has generated plenty of attention this summer is the new eyewear Mason Cox has been trialling. The American Pie is set to wear prescription sunglasses in matches this season after undergoing six different eye surgeries since 2019. Expect the 211cm forward to receive plenty of feedback from opposition players and supporters this season. – Josh Gabelich

Mason Cox at Collingwood training on December 6, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Medical room

Small forward Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti has battled a calf injury this summer, while it's understood second-year youngsters Zach Reid and Archie Perkins have recently been on modified programs as they ease into the year.

Time trial king

The Bombers are excited about the fitness of former top-10 pick Aaron Francis, who has been training with the forwards group recently. Having been limited to just 50 games in his first six season, he hasn't missed a session yet this summer.

Who’s flying?

Former No.1 pick Andy McGrath is having a ripping pre-season. The 23-year-old returned looking extremely fit and has been one of the standouts in recent match simulation drills. Expect him to put a frustrating 2021 campaign, plagued by a PCL injury sustained in June, behind him this season.

Andy McGrath at Essendon training in November, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Pre-season games

Practice match: v Western Bulldogs, time and venue TBC

AAMI Community Series: Saturday, March 5 v St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium, 7.10pm AEDT

And another thing…

The Bombers journeyed a bit further north than normal last week, taking a trip to the small town of Macedon for a mini week-long training camp. It was a familiar location for the club, having also travelled there for a pre-season venture in 2019. - Riley Beveridge

Medical room

Captain Nat Fyfe continues his recovery from follow-up shoulder surgery and is aiming to join full training in February, while draftee Matthew Johnson will miss four weeks with a foot injury after making a bright start to his first pre-season. Forward Matt Taberner (ankle) will be in full training soon, with Joel Hamling (ankle) aiming to play a practice game. David Mundy (ankle) remains on a managed program after a pre-Christmas injury. Caleb Serong has been able to continue training with a damaged finger.

Time trial king

The Dockers' first time trial was reconfigured to four 1km runs spaced within eight minutes, with Jordan Clark and Andrew Brayshaw winning two each when the first- to fourth-year players returned. When the senior players launched, Griffin Logue, Alex Pearce and Blake Acres all had wins.

Who's flying?

Midfielder Darcy Tucker is filling the void left by Adam Cerra and playing as an inside midfielder in match simulation. He is enjoying the fruits of a gruelling off-season running program in anticipation of playing on a wing in 2022. The added benefit has been increased burst from stoppages when playing on the inside, with an expectation he'll split his time in the two roles.

Pre-season games

Practice match: v Port Adelaide, time and venue TBC

AAMI Community Series: Sunday, March 6 v West Coast @ Fremantle Oval, 4.10pm AWST

And another thing...

Draftee Neil Erasmus has made a stellar start to his first pre-season and looks like being the club's first debutant in 2022 if his training form continues. Disposal efficiency was an area for improvement when he arrived, with his kicking efficiency already much improved. - Nathan Schmook

Neil Erasmus in action at Fremantle training on January 24, 2022. Picture: fremantlefc.com.au

Medical room

Sam Menegola underwent knee surgery in Perth in October and is still working his way back to full fitness after repairing his meniscus. Patrick Dangerfield was forced to have post-season surgery on the hand he fractured in round 23 but has trained well over the summer, while Brandan Parfitt was sidelined for the off-season after requiring surgery for a high-grade hamstring tear. Three-time All-Australian Tom Stewart has banked a decent training block after he missed the finals series due to a Lisfranc injury.

Time trial king

Mark Blicavs has been the best runner at the club since he turned his back on an athletics career to pursue footy and that continues to be the case. Mark O'Connor has been pushing Blicavs over the summer, blowing some onlookers away with his fierce efforts in the hot December and January sun.

Who's flying?

Much like the group above, Mark O'Connor missed some football in 2021 due to persistent hamstring injuries, but the Irishman has been a standout on the track over the summer months. Jeremy Cameron endured hamstring issues of his own in his first season at GMHBA Stadium, but the former Giant has completed most of the program, banking some important time alongside Tom Hawkins. When it comes down to priorities at Geelong right now, Cameron getting in a full summer is about as important as it gets.

Pre-season games

Practice match: v Richmond, time and venue TBC

AAMI Community Series: Monday, March 7 v Gold Coast @ Metricon Stadium, 6.40pm AEST

And another thing…

It may be only January, and there is plenty to happen between now and round one, but off-season acquisition Tyson Stengle has quickly emerged as a contender to come straight into Chris Scott's best side. The former Crow and Tiger has completed most of the program and looks set to be unleashed in a new-look attack alongside Jeremy Cameron and Tom Hawkins. – Josh Gabelich

Medical room

Everything was going well for the Suns until Jack Bowes' attempted tackle on Matt Rowell went awry, forcing Bowes to undergo shoulder surgery. The 24-year-old is expected to miss between three and four months. Captain Jarrod Witts and small defender Connor Budarick are flying on their return from respective ACL injuries, with both expected in match simulation in the coming weeks.

Time trial king

For the second year in a row mobile forward Josh Corbett was the first man across the line in the 2km test prior to Christmas. Corbett didn't have things all his own way though, with six other players within 10 seconds of him at the finish line.

Who's flying?

Of many Suns taking their training to a new level, young wingman Jeremy Sharp stands out. Sharp is not only one of the club's quickest and fittest runners, but has impressed with his damaging play during match simulation.

Pre-season games

Practice match: v Brisbane, time and venue TBC

AAMI Community Series: Monday, March 7 v Geelong @ Metricon Stadium, 6.40pm AEST

And another thing...

After dazzling with his penetrating right boot out of defence the past two seasons, former No.2 draft pick Jack Lukosius will be used forward of the ball in 2022. Lukosius will play alongside good mate Ben King in the front half, returning to the position he dominated as a junior. - Michael Whiting

Jack Lukosius in action at Gold Coast training in December 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Medical room

Young forward Zach Sproule has undergone surgery to his left shoulder after injuring it during pre-season training. It comes following a reconstruction of his right shoulder at the end of last season. The Giants have given a loose timeline on return, saying Sproule will be back in the first half of the year. Jack Buckley is on track for a mid-season return as he recovers from a ruptured ACL, while ruckman Braydon Preuss is in full training after shoulder, pectoral and back injuries ruined his 2021.

How good is this!



Jack Buckley runs for the first time since his ACL injury 165 days ago ? pic.twitter.com/vWX7QiX390 — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) December 15, 2021

Time trial king

Draftee Cooper Hamilton not only won the Giants' 2km trial, he smashed the club record by 18 seconds in beating Tim Taranto (who also lowered the previous mark). Josh Kelly rounded out the podium.

Who's flying?

Following a season ravaged by injury, Stephen Coniglio is giving himself the best chance for a return to his best in 2022 with a big pre-season. Ankle and toe injuries restricted him to just seven games last season, but the co-captain looks fit and sharp and has impressed in contested work as both a midfielder and forward.

Pre-season games

Practice match: v Sydney, time and venue TBC

AAMI Community Series: Sunday, March 6 v Collingwood @ Giants Stadium, 12.40pm AEDT

And another thing...

The ruck battle is already hotting up with three men desperate to claim the No.1 role following the retirement of Shane Mumford. Braydon Preuss is healthy and itching for a chance after a horror first season at the club, while Matt Flynn and Kieren Briggs made the most of their opportunities in 2021 and won't want to relinquish a spot. - Michael Whiting

Medical room

James Sicily hasn't played in nearly 18 months after tearing his ACL in 2020, but the star defender is back to full health and full training as he eyes a round one return. Jack Gunston managed only one appearance in 2021, but the All-Australian forward has completed most of the pre-season as he looks to re-establish himself as a star. He has completed blocks of the summer to make sure his back injury doesn't cause him any grief this year. Will Day played only five games last year due to an ankle injury that returned late in the season, but is tracking towards a return, while Changkuoth Jiath is making strong progress after injuring his PCL late in the season.

Time trial king

Josh Ward arrived at Waverley Park after being taken at pick No.7 in November's NAB AFL Draft and has quickly made an impression over December and January. The Northern Knights product won the Hawks' time-trial, which instead of the traditional 2.2km circuit, involved three 1km runs. Tom Phillips won the first, but Ward won the second two, narrowly ahead of Finn Maginess who has also impressed with his tank this summer.

Hawthorn draftees (L-R): Ned Long, Sam Butler, Josh Ward, Connor MacDonald and Jai Serong on November 29, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Who's flying?

Brownlow Medal winner Tom Mitchell returned to somewhere near his brilliant best in 2021 and has continued that form over the past six weeks, showing the leadership that has put him in the conversation as skipper if Sam Mitchell chooses to replace Ben McEvoy. James Sicily couldn’t be more ready to reignite his AFL career after a frustrating 18 months, building on his strong training block in the second half of last year.

Pre-season games

Practice match: v Collingwood, time and venue TBC

AAMI Community Series: Saturday, March 5 v Richmond, time and venue TBC

And another thing…

Chad Wingard turned heads when he returned from South Australia with bleached blond hair. Apparently a few grey hairs prompted the dual All-Australian to head for the Eminem style look. - Josh Gabelich

Chad speaks on his new salad. ???? pic.twitter.com/2rNGSYZl3t — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) January 4, 2022

Medical room

A fully fit list kickstarted Melbourne's journey to the premiership last pre-season and a similar situation is unfolding this summer. The Demons have had nearly full-strength squads on the track for every session on either side of Christmas, with a host of players looking like they're raring to go.

Time trial king

Look out for an exciting year from Charlie Spargo this season. The speedy small forward has returned to pre-season training in super nick and has lit up the match simulation drills with his pressure and smarts around goal.

Who's flying?

No surprise here, but Christian Petracca is tracking beautifully. The reigning Norm Smith Medal winner looks just as big, strong and powerful in the contest after returning this summer. It's a scary thought for opposition sides, but could he take his game to yet another level in 2022?

Trac really kicked into gear. ????? pic.twitter.com/TdVoGxDAbY — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) January 19, 2022

Pre-season games

Practice match: v North Melbourne, time and venue TBC

AAMI Community Series: Thursday, March 3 v Carlton @ Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEDT

And another thing…

Nathan Jones might be gone, but Luke Jackson could take his place as Melbourne's new 'Sticker King'. The young ruckman has returned to pre-season training with a few new tattoos. He has big shoes to fill if he's to overtake the former Demons skipper, though. - Riley Beveridge

Medical room

The Kangaroos are still missing Ben Cunnington, who remains unavailable after undergoing chemotherapy for a secondary occurrence of testicular cancer. Aiden Bonar underwent surgery on a lingering wrist issue in December, but is expected to be fit and available for round one.

Time trial king

After an injury-plagued start to his time at the club, Charlie Comben is flying. He has put on considerable muscle, hasn’t missed a session yet this pre-season and is joining in with both the forward and backline groups. Expect a big year.

Who’s flying?

New recruit Hugh Greenwood is already shaping up as an important part of North’s midfield group. He’s fit and firing and looks ready to play a significant role, which is a welcome relief considering the uncertainty surrounding Jed Anderson and with Ben Cunnington expected to be given as much time as he needs to recover from his ongoing health issues.

Hugh Greenwood at North Melbourne training on December 8, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Pre-season games

Practice match: v Melbourne, time and venue TBC

AAMI Community Series: Sunday, March 6 v Sydney @ Giants Stadium, 4.20pm AEDT

And another thing…

There could be an early reunion for Marty Hore against his former club. Currently training with North Melbourne in the hope of joining the Kangaroos under SSP rules, he will be eligible to play against the Demons in a scratch match scheduled for late February. - Riley Beveridge

Medical room

Spearhead Charlie Dixon (ankle ligaments) will know in the next week if he requires surgery. The club is hopeful Orazio Fantasia (knee) will be available for the start of the season as he also consults with a surgeon. Miles Bergman (shoulder) is aiming to play a pre-season game after undergoing recent follow-up surgery. Hugh Jackson (hip) will be in full training soon, while Kane Farrell (knee) is back in drills as he nears the end of his ACL recovery.

Time trial king

The Power have held their time trials in stages, with Karl Amon again leading the pack during his run after six consecutive years with the club's best time. Others to run impressively during their trials have been Ollie Wines, Mitch Georgiades, Lachie Jones and Darcy Byrne-Jones.

Who's flying?

Third-year midfielder Jackson Mead was a regular at Alberton during the off-season break, completing his own program, and he has emerged this year stronger and fitter. After a trial at half-back last year, he's demanding an inside midfield role with his training performances and impressing his coaches with his clean skills. A debut appears imminent in 2022 for the courageous onballer.

Port Adelaide's Jackson Mead at training in November 2021. Picture: portadelaidefc.com.au

Pre-season games

Practice match: v Fremantle, time and venue TBC

AAMI Community Series: Saturday, March 5 v Adelaide @ Richmond Oval, 3.40pm ACDT

And another thing...

Ruckman Sam Hayes is ready to make his debut and has impressed new ruck coach Matthew Lobbe with his performances on the track and football smarts. The 22-year-old has pushed senior teammate Scott Lycett in training and there is an acknowledgement that he deserves his chance after the departure of Peter Ladhams. - Nathan Schmook

Medical room

Tom Lynch had enjoyed a strong off-season and pre-season before suffering a minor hamstring strain last week, but the All-Australian forward is expected to return to full training in the coming weeks. Dustin Martin missed the end of last year due to a lacerated kidney but the Brownlow medallist is on track to play in the practice matches after banking plenty of training over the summer, much to the delight of those inside the football club.

Dustin Martin at Richmond training on December 6, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Time trial king

The Tigers have moved away from the 3km time trial and underwent a gruelling 4 x 1km fitness test post-Christmas. Kamdyn McIntosh led the way in the running and has made a statement with his preparation this pre-season. Dion Prestia and Riley Collier-Dawkins also showed the improvements they have made across the summer.

Who's flying?

Dion Prestia is a name that keeps popping up at Punt Road. The midfielder played only nine games last year after managing just nine in 2020, but has been a major beneficiary over a longer training block after the Tigers missed out on September. Riley Collier-Dawkins has also trained very well over December and January as he looks to make his mark after breaking through for nine games last year. Jack Ross hasn't missed a session and is putting his hand up for more opportunity in 2022, while Liam Baker hasn't rested on his laurels after finishing second in the Jack Dyer Medal, with his preparation as good as anyone inside Tigerland.

Pre-season games

Practice match: v Geelong, time and venue TBC

AAMI Community Series: Saturday, March 5 v Hawthorn at TBC, 1.10pm AEDT

And another thing…

With St Kilda confirming Jack Steele as captain this week, the Tigers are one club who will make a leadership announcement in the coming weeks after Trent Cotchin stepped down last year. Reigning best and fairest winner Dylan Grimes is considered one of the leading contenders, along with Jack Graham, Dustin Martin, Nick Vlastuin and Kane Lambert. - Josh Gabelich

Medical Room

Jade Gresham managed only three games due to an Achilles tear in 2021 but the young gun is back in full training and on track to play in St Kilda's intra-club next month. Jarryn Geary also appeared only three times due to a broken leg and shoulder reconstruction, but the former skipper is transitioning back into the main group and on track to be available in round one. Injury-plagued midfielder Dan Hannebery has trained all pre-season, but given the soft tissue injuries the three-time All-Australian has dealt with since joining St Kilda, the club is taking it one session at a time and aren’t looking too far ahead.

Time trial king

Endurance beast Mason Wood won St Kilda's 3km time-trial in December, narrowly beating Bradley Hill in a dash to the finish. Jack Sinclair, Ryan Byrnes, Dan Butler and Jack Steele weren’t far behind, with all finishing under 10 minutes. Zak Jones ran a personal best, finishing inside the top-10, while Irishman Darragh Joyce produced one of the most improved times after spending the off-season back home.

Who's flying?

Jack Steele may have won the past two Trevor Barker Awards and two consecutive All-Australian blazers, but the 26-year-old doesn’t look like taking his foot off the pedal anytime soon. He has been a standout on the track over the summer and signed a five-year contract extension in December, meaning he isn’t going anywhere.

Jack Steele tackles Academy graduate Josiah Kyle during a St Kilda training session on January 19, 2021. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

Pre-season games

Practice match: Thursday, February 24 v Carlton @ Ikon Park (TBC)

AAMI Community Series: Saturday, March 5, v Essendon @ Marvel Stadium, 7.10pm AEDT

And another thing…

Callum Wilkie has opened his doors in recent weeks to a man he knows very well from South Australia. Jack Hayes has been training at the club since December and looks set to earn a spot on St Kilda's list in the coming weeks. The pair played under-18 football together and played on each other in the SANFL, where Hayes touched up Wilkie. - Josh Gabelich

SYDNEY

Medical room

The best news coming out of pre-season to date has been the return to full training of young star Callum Mills, who has recovered from an Achilles injury that disrupted him late last season. Nick Blakey is ramping up his running following a fractured fibula, while Will Hayward (shoulder) is back to full contact.

Sydney's Will Hayward at training in December, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Time trial king

Defender Robbie Fox showed a clean pair of heels prior to Christmas to take out the club's 2km time trial. Now in his sixth season, the 28-year-old edged out young midfielder Dylan Stephens for top honours.

Who's flying?

Young midfielder Dylan Stephens has caught the eye of his teammates. Stephens, the No.5 pick from the 2019 NAB AFL Draft, has played just 15 games in his first two years, but improved his already excellent fitness and impressed in match play early in the pre-season.

Pre-season games

Practice match: v GWS, time and venue TBC

AAMI Community Series: Sunday, March 6 v North Melbourne @ Giants Stadium, 4.20pm AEDT

And another thing...

Former club great Barry Hall has popped into Swans training during the pre-season to talk to the playing group. Hall played 162 of his 289 career games for Sydney, before finishing up in 2009 and moving to the Western Bulldogs.

Medical room

Liam Duggan's recovery from knee surgery has taken longer than expected and he is now racing to be fit for round one. Captain Luke Shuey suffered a leg injury during match simulation this week, with the extent yet to be revealed. Jack Redden has resumed most drills after shoulder surgery in October. Several senior Eagles, including Elliot Yeo, Nic Naitanui and Josh Kennedy have been managed through January, as well as important onballer Tim Kelly.

Time trial king

Small forward Jamie Cripps took out the 2km time trial in December and has kicked on to have an excellent pre-season. He held off Zac Langdon and Tom Cole to take the title, with Dom Sheed also among the leading the pack. Previous winner Andrew Gaff was missing, with the Eagles closing their follow-up time trial in January.

Who's flying?

Forward Jack Petruccelle has been the eye-catcher in multiple match simulation sessions with his breakaway speed and attack on the ball. His pre-season has been compared internally to the summer of 2018-19, which preceded his best season, going on to play 20 games and kick 21 goals. Is lifting the other small forwards in what shapes as a competitive area of the ground for spots.

West Coast's Jack Petruccelle in action during round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Pre-season games

Practice match: v Adelaide, time and venue TBC

AAMI Community Series: Sunday, March 6 v Fremantle @ Fremantle Oval, 4.10pm AWST

And another thing...

Fourth-year tall Bailey Williams looks ready to play regularly and solve the Eagles' ruck riddle, relieving Oscar Allen to play as a permanent forward. The timing couldn't be better as the Eagles prepare for life without Jack Darling after he failed to meet the League's COVID protocols. - Nathan Schmook

Medical room

Star forward Josh Bruce is back running at the Whitten Oval after suffering an ACL tear late last season. The 29-year-old is eyeing a return by September. Toby McLean is a month ahead of Bruce in his recovery from a knee reconstruction. Pick No.2 Sam Darcy is recovering from a stress fracture in his foot, while Cody Weightman is on track for a return to full training next month after undergoing foot surgery last October.

Josh Bruce and Toby McLean running at Whitten Oval on January 28, 2022. Picture: Twitter @westernbulldogs

Time trial king

The Dogs didn't do a traditional time trial in December, opting for a maximum effort interval session. New draftee Charlie Parker – who was plucked from the SANFL at 24 after just one season – dazzled with his endurance, while Josh Dunkley has also gone to another level with his running this summer.

Who's flying?

Aaron Naughton is hard to miss in his headband right now and hard to miss with his output on the track. He returned from an extended spell in Western Australia a fortnight ago and has been a force since then. Marcus Bontempelli has been doing Marcus Bontempelli things in match simulation, while Laitham Vandermeer has also made a strong impression on the football department.

Western Bulldogs forward Aaron Naughton during a training session in January 2022. Picture: westernbulldogs.com.au

Pre-season games

Practice match: v Essendon, time and venue TBC

AAMI Community Series: Friday, March 4 v Brisbane @ Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEDT

And another thing…

While almost every AFL player hasn't been able to get overseas in the past two years, Hayden Crozier is one of the lucky ones. He spent the Christmas break in California, training at UCLA and heading to the new Sofi Stadium to watch the NFL. Fair to say there was a few jealous people at the club when he returned. - Josh Gabelich