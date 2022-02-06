Sam Walsh speaks to the media during a Carlton training session at Ikon Park on November 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has re-signed gun midfielder Sam Walsh to a new four-year deal, locking the star midfielder into the club until the end of 2026.

Walsh loomed as the Blues' biggest priority re-signing this year as he was due to fall out of contract at the end of 2022.

But the newly appointed co vice-captain at Carlton has cut short any speculation about his new deal by agreeing to the long-term extension ahead of the start of the season.

The deal takes the 21-year-old through to the end of his eighth season, when he will qualify for free agency.

Walsh has made a stunning start to his AFL career since being the Blues' No.1 pick at the 2018 NAB AFL Draft, playing 61 consecutive games since debuting in the first round of 2019.

Last year he hit a new high by winning the Blues' best and fairest and being named a Therabody AFL All-Australian for the first time after averaging 29 disposals a game. He also finished fourth in the Brownlow Medal.

Ahead of his fourth season, the future skipper was named alongside Jacob Weitering as the Blues' joint deputy under captain Patrick Cripps.

His signature is a coup for the Blues as they aim to return to the finals for the first time since 2013 under new coach Michael Voss.