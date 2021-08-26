MELBOURNE'S Max Gawn is captain of the Therabody AFL All-Australian team as five players from the minor premier Demons earned selection.

Gawn earned his fifth All-Australian jacket as the No.1 ruck and was joined in the star-studded 22-man squad by teammates Steven May, Jake Lever, Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca.

Backline anchors May and Lever were two of 11 first-time selections, which also included 31-year-old Brisbane veteran Daniel Rich.

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR THE FULL TEAM

>>WHO WAS UNLUCKIEST TO MISS? VOTE BELOW

Western Bulldogs' skipper Marcus Bontempelli was named as Gawn's vice-captain, getting the nod in his fourth All-Australian team, as did Geelong spearhead Tom Hawkins.

Hawkins, who will play his 300th game in Friday night's qualifying final against Port Adelaide, was named as one of two key forwards alongside Carlton's Coleman medallist Harry McKay.

Harry McKay with the 2021 Coleman Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

The hotly contested midfield spots were split up between a mix of debutants and regular faces.

Gawn and Oliver were joined on-ball by Bulldogs ball-magnet Jack Macrae, who averaged almost 34 disposals a game in another wonderful season.

AA SQUAD OF 40 Shock new faces, three clubs snubbed

Port Adelaide's Ollie Wines, Essendon's Zach Merrett and Carlton's Sam Walsh made up the centreline.

For Wines and Walsh it was a first selection, while Essendon's Merrett, who committed to his club long-term earlier in the year, won his second selection following 2017.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard All the action as the 2021 All-Australian team is revealed Find out who made the cut as 11 debutants are named in the Therabody AFL All-Australian team

The interchange bench was made up exclusively of midfielders, with West Coast ruckman Nic Naitanui named as a back-up to Gawn, while Saint Jack Steele, Gold Coast's Touk Miller and Bomber Darcy Parish were all named.

Aliir Aliir confirmed his status as the recruit of the year, named as a key defender alongside May and Lever for his intercepting exploits, while Bailey Dale and Cat Tom Stewart join Rich to round out the back six.

The forward line compromised Hawkins, McKay, explosive duo Bontempelli and Petracca, along with Greater Western Sydney's Toby Greene and Swan Tom Papley.

The All-Australian selection panel was Gillon McLachlan (non-voting Chairman), Andrew Dillon, Chris Johnson, Glen Jakovich, Warren Tredrea, Cameron Ling, Jude Bolton, Matthew Richardson, Nick Riewoldt and Kevin Bartlett.

2021 THERABODY AFL ALL-AUSTRALIAN TEAM