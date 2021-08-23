THE WEEKEND'S celebrations will continue into Monday for Melbourne, with seven Demons players included in a 40-man Therabody AFL All-Australian squad dominated by the minor premiers.

Captain Max Gawn is gunning for his fifth All-Australian blazer and leads Melbourne's inclusions in the group, with midfield duo Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca also selected.

Important defensive trio Jake Lever, Steven May and Christian Salem have also earned places in the squad, along with forward Bayley Fritsch who is among 21 players aiming for his first-ever All-Australian inclusion.

Demons Jake Lever (left) and Steven May celebrate after defeating the Bulldogs in round 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane is behind Melbourne with five players named (Charlie Cameron, Jarryd Lyons, Hugh McCluggage, Daniel Rich and Dayne Zorko), while an improving Sydney side has four players chosen (Lance Franklin, Callum Mills, Tom Papley and Luke Parker).

Franklin is aiming for a record ninth All-Australian blazer, which could take the champion key forward beyond Gary Ablett jnr, Patrick Dangerfield, Robert Harvey and Mark Ricciuto as the only player to ever achieve the feat.

Only three clubs miss out on any representatives in the All-Australian squad altogether, including reigning premier Richmond and the bottom-two teams North Melbourne and Collingwood.

It means Tigers forward Jack Riewoldt misses out, despite finishing third in the Coleman Medal, while Power veteran Travis Boak and Cats midfielder Cam Guthrie are also unlucky omissions.

>> VOTE FOR THE UNLUCKIEST PLAYER IN THE POLL AT THE BOTTOM

Hawthorn's prolific ball-winner Tom Mitchell is the only active Brownlow Medal winner included in the squad, with the likes of Lachie Neale, Nat Fyfe, Dustin Martin and Dangerfield making way for the new breed of talent coming through.

In fact, only seven players – Gawn, Marcus Bontempelli, Tom Hawkins, Jack Macrae, Nic Naitanui, Petracca and Jack Steele – are hoping to make successive teams, having also been named in the final 2020 side.

Instead, more than half of the 40-man group is made up of first-time hopefuls. With 21 fresh faces selected, it could see a new record set for the most maiden inclusions in a single side. That occurred in 2012, when there were 15 players receiving their first blazers.

2021 THERABODY AFL ALL-AUSTRALIAN SQUAD

Rory Laird

2017, 2018 All Australian.

Paul Seedsman

Never Previously All Australian.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Seedsman does it again with long-range finish Paul Seedsman shows off his class once again with another exceptional goal

Charlie Cameron

2019 All Australian.

Jarryd Lyons

Never Previously All Australian.

Hugh McCluggage

Never Previously All Australian.

Daniel Rich

Never Previously All Australian.

Dayne Zorko

2017 All Australian.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Relentless Lions roar with McCluggage ripper Hugh McCluggage has continued Brisbane's surge with this incredible snap goal getting the Gabba up and about

Harry McKay

Never Previously All Australian.

Sam Walsh

Never Previously All Australian.

Jacob Weitering

Never Previously All Australian.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Walsh seals it with GOTY contender Sam Walsh continues to blossom with this incredible Goal of the Year contender

Nil

Zach Merrett

2017 All Australian.

Darcy Parish

Never Previously All Australian.

Jake Stringer

2015 All Australian.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Package delivers five-star outing Jake Stringer was at his explosive best with a five-goal in a dominant display

Sean Darcy

Never Previously All Australian.

David Mundy

2015 All Australian.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Record-equalling Docker shakes the defence off with ease Fremantle's David Mundy blindsides the West Coast defence and kicks a beautiful goal in his 353rd game

Tom Hawkins

2012, 2019, 2020 All Australian.

Tom Stewart

2018, 2019 All Australian.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Hat-trick Hawkins heating up Tom Hawkins brilliantly scores three consecutive goals as the Cats start to take over

Touk Miller

Never Previously All Australian.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Touk stands tall in moment of need Touk Miller snaps an important goal to keep the Suns in touch with GWS

Toby Greene

2016 All Australian.

Jacob Hopper

Never Previously All Australian.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Hopper sells a ridiculous amount of candy Jacob Hopper has sliced and diced his way through the Blues defence with this piece of individual brilliance

Tom Mitchell

2017, 2018 All Australian.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Mitchell shows class with booming finish Tom Mitchell has showed once again that he is a class above with this stellar finish off a couple of steps

Bayley Fritsch

Never Previously All Australian.

Max Gawn

2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 All Australian.

Jake Lever

Never Previously All Australian.

Steven May

Never Previously All Australian.

Clayton Oliver

2018 All Australian.

Christian Petracca

2020 All Australian.

Christian Salem

Never Previously All Australian.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Incredible scenes as Gawn wins it after siren Max Gawn snatches the minor premiership for the Demons in the most amazing circumstances

Nil

Aliir Aliir

Never Previously All Australian.

Karl Amon

Never Previously All Australian.

Ollie Wines

Never Previously All Australian.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Sizzling goal as fine as Wines Ollie Wines slots an outrageous checkside goal to keep the Power alive

Nil

Jack Steele

2020 All Australian.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Steele caps off a serious Saints comeback St Kilda captain Jack Steele kicks a brilliant running goal and ices the game for his team

Lance Franklin

2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 All Australian.

Callum Mills

Never Previously All Australian.

Tom Papley

Never Previously All Australian.

Luke Parker

2016 All Australian.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard A classy clearance and goal from Papley Tom Papley is at his usual classy best with this amazing centre clearance goal

Nic Naitanui

2012, 2020 All Australian.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Eagles mids licking their lips after Nic Nat's silver service Nic Naitanui puts on rucking clinic in back-to-back contests and earns an ovation from fans

Marcus Bontempelli

2016, 2019, 2020 All Australian.

Bailey Dale

Never Previously All Australian.

Jack Macrae

2019, 2020 All Australian