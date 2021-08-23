THE WEEKEND'S celebrations will continue into Monday for Melbourne, with seven Demons players included in a 40-man Therabody AFL All-Australian squad dominated by the minor premiers.
Captain Max Gawn is gunning for his fifth All-Australian blazer and leads Melbourne's inclusions in the group, with midfield duo Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca also selected.
Important defensive trio Jake Lever, Steven May and Christian Salem have also earned places in the squad, along with forward Bayley Fritsch who is among 21 players aiming for his first-ever All-Australian inclusion.
Brisbane is behind Melbourne with five players named (Charlie Cameron, Jarryd Lyons, Hugh McCluggage, Daniel Rich and Dayne Zorko), while an improving Sydney side has four players chosen (Lance Franklin, Callum Mills, Tom Papley and Luke Parker).
Franklin is aiming for a record ninth All-Australian blazer, which could take the champion key forward beyond Gary Ablett jnr, Patrick Dangerfield, Robert Harvey and Mark Ricciuto as the only player to ever achieve the feat.
Only three clubs miss out on any representatives in the All-Australian squad altogether, including reigning premier Richmond and the bottom-two teams North Melbourne and Collingwood.
It means Tigers forward Jack Riewoldt misses out, despite finishing third in the Coleman Medal, while Power veteran Travis Boak and Cats midfielder Cam Guthrie are also unlucky omissions.
Hawthorn's prolific ball-winner Tom Mitchell is the only active Brownlow Medal winner included in the squad, with the likes of Lachie Neale, Nat Fyfe, Dustin Martin and Dangerfield making way for the new breed of talent coming through.
In fact, only seven players – Gawn, Marcus Bontempelli, Tom Hawkins, Jack Macrae, Nic Naitanui, Petracca and Jack Steele – are hoping to make successive teams, having also been named in the final 2020 side.
Instead, more than half of the 40-man group is made up of first-time hopefuls. With 21 fresh faces selected, it could see a new record set for the most maiden inclusions in a single side. That occurred in 2012, when there were 15 players receiving their first blazers.
2021 THERABODY AFL ALL-AUSTRALIAN SQUAD
Rory Laird
2017, 2018 All Australian.
Paul Seedsman
Never Previously All Australian.
Charlie Cameron
2019 All Australian.
Jarryd Lyons
Never Previously All Australian.
Hugh McCluggage
Never Previously All Australian.
Daniel Rich
Never Previously All Australian.
Dayne Zorko
2017 All Australian.
Harry McKay
Never Previously All Australian.
Sam Walsh
Never Previously All Australian.
Jacob Weitering
Never Previously All Australian.
Nil
Zach Merrett
2017 All Australian.
Darcy Parish
Never Previously All Australian.
Jake Stringer
2015 All Australian.
Sean Darcy
Never Previously All Australian.
David Mundy
2015 All Australian.
Tom Hawkins
2012, 2019, 2020 All Australian.
Tom Stewart
2018, 2019 All Australian.
Touk Miller
Never Previously All Australian.
Toby Greene
2016 All Australian.
Jacob Hopper
Never Previously All Australian.
Tom Mitchell
2017, 2018 All Australian.
Bayley Fritsch
Never Previously All Australian.
Max Gawn
2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 All Australian.
Jake Lever
Never Previously All Australian.
Steven May
Never Previously All Australian.
Clayton Oliver
2018 All Australian.
Christian Petracca
2020 All Australian.
Christian Salem
Never Previously All Australian.
Nil
Aliir Aliir
Never Previously All Australian.
Karl Amon
Never Previously All Australian.
Ollie Wines
Never Previously All Australian.
Nil
Jack Steele
2020 All Australian.
Lance Franklin
2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 All Australian.
Callum Mills
Never Previously All Australian.
Tom Papley
Never Previously All Australian.
Luke Parker
2016 All Australian.
Nic Naitanui
2012, 2020 All Australian.
Marcus Bontempelli
2016, 2019, 2020 All Australian.
Bailey Dale
Never Previously All Australian.
Jack Macrae
2019, 2020 All Australian