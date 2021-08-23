THE WEEKEND'S celebrations will continue into Monday for Melbourne, with seven Demons players included in a 40-man Therabody AFL All-Australian squad dominated by the minor premiers.

Captain Max Gawn is gunning for his fifth All-Australian blazer and leads Melbourne's inclusions in the group, with midfield duo Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca also selected.

Important defensive trio Jake Lever, Steven May and Christian Salem have also earned places in the squad, along with forward Bayley Fritsch who is among 21 players aiming for his first-ever All-Australian inclusion.

Demons Jake Lever (left) and Steven May celebrate after defeating the Bulldogs in round 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane is behind Melbourne with five players named (Charlie Cameron, Jarryd Lyons, Hugh McCluggage, Daniel Rich and Dayne Zorko), while an improving Sydney side has four players chosen (Lance Franklin, Callum Mills, Tom Papley and Luke Parker).

Franklin is aiming for a record ninth All-Australian blazer, which could take the champion key forward beyond Gary Ablett jnr, Patrick Dangerfield, Robert Harvey and Mark Ricciuto as the only player to ever achieve the feat.

Only three clubs miss out on any representatives in the All-Australian squad altogether, including reigning premier Richmond and the bottom-two teams North Melbourne and Collingwood.

It means Tigers forward Jack Riewoldt misses out, despite finishing third in the Coleman Medal, while Power veteran Travis Boak and Cats midfielder Cam Guthrie are also unlucky omissions.

>> VOTE FOR THE UNLUCKIEST PLAYER IN THE POLL AT THE BOTTOM

Hawthorn's prolific ball-winner Tom Mitchell is the only active Brownlow Medal winner included in the squad, with the likes of Lachie Neale, Nat Fyfe, Dustin Martin and Dangerfield making way for the new breed of talent coming through.

In fact, only seven players – Gawn, Marcus Bontempelli, Tom Hawkins, Jack Macrae, Nic Naitanui, Petracca and Jack Steele – are hoping to make successive teams, having also been named in the final 2020 side.

Instead, more than half of the 40-man group is made up of first-time hopefuls. With 21 fresh faces selected, it could see a new record set for the most maiden inclusions in a single side. That occurred in 2012, when there were 15 players receiving their first blazers.

2021 THERABODY AFL ALL-AUSTRALIAN SQUAD

Rory Laird
2017, 2018 All Australian.

Paul Seedsman
Never Previously All Australian.

00:54 Mins
Published on

Seedsman does it again with long-range finish

Paul Seedsman shows off his class once again with another exceptional goal

Published on

Charlie Cameron
2019 All Australian.

Jarryd Lyons
Never Previously All Australian.

Hugh McCluggage
Never Previously All Australian.

Daniel Rich
Never Previously All Australian.

Dayne Zorko
2017 All Australian.

00:56 Mins
Published ago

Relentless Lions roar with McCluggage ripper

Hugh McCluggage has continued Brisbane's surge with this incredible snap goal getting the Gabba up and about

Published ago

Harry McKay
Never Previously All Australian.

Sam Walsh
Never Previously All Australian.

Jacob Weitering
Never Previously All Australian.

00:53 Mins
Published on

Walsh seals it with GOTY contender

Sam Walsh continues to blossom with this incredible Goal of the Year contender

Published on

Nil

Zach Merrett
2017 All Australian.

Darcy Parish
Never Previously All Australian.

Jake Stringer
2015 All Australian.

01:40 Mins
Published on

The Package delivers five-star outing

Jake Stringer was at his explosive best with a five-goal in a dominant display

Published on

Sean Darcy
Never Previously All Australian.

David Mundy
2015 All Australian.

00:00 Mins
Published on

Record-equalling Docker shakes the defence off with ease

Fremantle's David Mundy blindsides the West Coast defence and kicks a beautiful goal in his 353rd game

Published on

Tom Hawkins
2012, 2019, 2020 All Australian.

Tom Stewart
2018, 2019 All Australian.

00:57 Mins
Published ago

Hat-trick Hawkins heating up

Tom Hawkins brilliantly scores three consecutive goals as the Cats start to take over

Published ago

Touk Miller
Never Previously All Australian.

00:24 Mins
Published on

Touk stands tall in moment of need

Touk Miller snaps an important goal to keep the Suns in touch with GWS

Published on

Toby Greene
2016 All Australian.

Jacob Hopper
Never Previously All Australian.

00:54 Mins
Published ago

Hopper sells a ridiculous amount of candy

Jacob Hopper has sliced and diced his way through the Blues defence with this piece of individual brilliance

Published ago

Tom Mitchell
2017, 2018 All Australian.

00:28 Mins
Published on

Mitchell shows class with booming finish

Tom Mitchell has showed once again that he is a class above with this stellar finish off a couple of steps

Published on

Bayley Fritsch
Never Previously All Australian.

Max Gawn
2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 All Australian.

Jake Lever
Never Previously All Australian.

Steven May
Never Previously All Australian.

Clayton Oliver
2018 All Australian.

Christian Petracca
2020 All Australian.

Christian Salem
Never Previously All Australian.

02:04 Mins
Published ago

Incredible scenes as Gawn wins it after siren

Max Gawn snatches the minor premiership for the Demons in the most amazing circumstances

Published ago

Nil

Aliir Aliir
Never Previously All Australian.

Karl Amon
Never Previously All Australian.

Ollie Wines
Never Previously All Australian.

00:46 Mins
Published ago

Sizzling goal as fine as Wines

Ollie Wines slots an outrageous checkside goal to keep the Power alive

Published ago

Nil

Jack Steele
2020 All Australian.

00:41 Mins
Published on

Steele caps off a serious Saints comeback

St Kilda captain Jack Steele kicks a brilliant running goal and ices the game for his team

Published on

Lance Franklin
2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 All Australian.

Callum Mills
Never Previously All Australian.

Tom Papley
Never Previously All Australian.

Luke Parker
2016 All Australian.

00:56 Mins
Published ago

A classy clearance and goal from Papley

Tom Papley is at his usual classy best with this amazing centre clearance goal

Published ago

Nic Naitanui
2012, 2020 All Australian.

00:41 Mins
Published on

Eagles mids licking their lips after Nic Nat's silver service

Nic Naitanui puts on rucking clinic in back-to-back contests and earns an ovation from fans

Published on

Marcus Bontempelli
2016, 2019, 2020 All Australian.

Bailey Dale
Never Previously All Australian.

Jack Macrae
2019, 2020 All Australian

01:14 Mins
Published on

Is this the Goal of the Year? The Bont snaps a miracle major

Western Bulldogs superstar Marcus Bontempelli kicks a near-impossible goal

Published on