Dane Rampe leads Sydney onto the field against the Western Bulldogs in R17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY co-captain Dane Rampe has quietly taken his name off the free agency list for this year after penning a one-year contract extension.

AFL.com.au revealed the exclusive full list of free agents from each club this week, with the Swans having a competition-high 10 free agents.

Rampe was due to fall out of contract at the end of 2022, when the three-year deal he signed in 2018 was set to expire. It would have made him a free agent for the first time in his 190-game career.

However, the 31-year-old extended his deal by an extra season, meaning he is tied to the Swans until at least the end of 2023.

The New South Wales-born defender has been a co-captain of the Swans since 2019, when he also claimed the club's best and fairest.

This year he will captain alongside Luke Parker and Callum Mills, with the 24-year-old Mills replacing veteran midfielder Josh Kennedy in the position.

Kennedy is another of the Swans' free agents this year, with gun matchwinner Isaac Heeney and superstar forward Lance Franklin also among their eligible free agents.

Sydney's Isaac Heeney and Lance Franklin celebrate. goal against Gold Coast in R23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Jake Lloyd and Harry Cunningham are others in the free agency group at the Swans who will be priority re-signings, with Sam Reid, Sam Naismith, Robbie Fox, Lewis Taylor and Paddy McCartin also qualifying.

McCartin only recently signed with the Swans as a pre-season supplemental period selection, but qualifies as a free agent given he was previously delisted by St Kilda.

The official AFL free agency list, including restricted and unrestricted bandings, is generally released around the start of the season although last year was delayed as clubs restructured contracts due to the COVID-19 salary cap changes.