Ben King during a Gold Coast training session at Metricon Stadium on January 28, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

BEN KING has been sent for scans after leaving Gold Coast's training session on Thursday morning with an apparent right knee injury.

The 21-year-old forward was about to compete in a marking contest with draftee Mac Andrew and crumpled to the ground.

He was quickly surrounded by teammates, medical staff and coach Stuart Dew.

King did a handful of exercises while laying on the ground before being assisted back to the club's headquarters. He will be sent for scans in the afternoon.

Andrew appeared to injure his ankle in the same contest and left the field to have it iced. Neither returned to the match simulation.

