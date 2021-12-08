Mac Andrew after being taken by Gold Coast with pick No.5 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast will have its full squad training next Monday when No.5 draft pick Mac Andrew and former Geelong midfielder Charlie Constable join their new team earlier than expected.

With Queensland's border currently shut to Victoria due to COVID-19 concerns, Andrew and Constable were originally scheduled to stay in Melbourne until after the New Year.

However, following the Queensland government's announcement its border would open on December 13, the duo has a small window to meet their new teammates and coaches prior to Christmas.

Gold Coast will split for its Christmas break following training next Wednesday, giving them a touch over 48 hours to break the ice.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard BEHIND THE SCENES: Big Mac's draft joy, Dew can't get through All the emotion of the NAB AFL Draft with new Sun Mac Andrew and his family, including tech dramas when the new coach calls

The arrivals should complete a successful small block of training for the Suns, with co-captain Jarrod Witts taking another step to a likely round one return following a strong training session on Wednesday morning.

Witts, who ruptured his ACL early last season, completed a solid 90-minute hit-out in steamy conditions at Carrara to show his fitness is all the way back.

Chairman Tony Cochrane was an interested onlooker for a small part of the session and would have been impressed with the work of Rory Atkins.

Atkins, who headed to the Suns from Adelaide 12 months ago, is vastly fitter than last season and ran strongly alongside noted endurance runners Elijah Hollands and Jeremy Sharp.

Former Blue Levi Casboult, taken in the NAB AFL Rookie Draft, also moved well in some contested work between forwards and backs.

Rory Thompson, who hasn't played since 2018 and is recovering from a ruptured ACL, is also not far from full fitness.