HALF OF the coaches who have registered for Toyota AFL Fantasy Classic have picked second-year Sun Elijah Hollands in their squads.

As the first-round pick in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft is yet to play a game, he comes in at basement price, $190k, and carries dual-position status in which he is able to be selected as a MID or FWD.

Fantasy coaches are bullish on the 19-year-old as he played some impressive VFL matches late last season after recovering from an ACL injury sustained in his draft year.

Hollands joined Roy, Calvin and Warnie on the AFL Fantasy Podcast to discuss his pre-season and whether he’s worth the hype. He also revealed that while many Fantasy coaches are backing him in, the club also has by signing him to a two-year contract extension.

Plenty of forward options and possible structures are covered by The Traders in this week’s episode of the podcast.

In this week’s episode …

1:00 - The pre-season edition of the AFL Record is out now in Victoria (17 Feb for the rest of the country).

3:45 - News from recent match sims.

6:30 - North Melbourne may play a couple of rucks in 2022.

8:40 - Roy is warming to some of the value forwards available.

10:30 - Elijah Hollands gives the boys a shock phone call as the most selected FWD in the competition.

13:20 - In an exclusive, Elijah reveals that he's signed a two-year contract extension.

16:00 - Noah Anderson and Matt Rowell are flying at the Suns.

20:15 - It looks like Jack Lukosius will have an important role to play in the forward-line.

24:00 - Josh Dunkley is the most selected premium MID/FWD in Fantasy Classic.

27:30 - All eyes will be on the super-cheap Cam Rayner and Will Brodie during the practice matches for role.

35:00 - Warnie tries to convince Roy and Calvin to jump aboard the Isaac Heeney train.

39:20 - While many are keen on Zak Butters, could Connor Rozee be a better value option?

43:15 - Dustin Martin is tracking towards 2017 form where he averaged 114.

46:00 - Dave Baker, coach of 2012 winning team Skinny Boys, joins the show.

48:30 - How has Dave's strategy changed since his win as the game has evolved.

52:20 - Mitch Duncan is Dave's F1.

56:35 - Which Swan is off the never-again list?

1:00:05 - What you should be looking for in the practice and AAMI Community Series games.

1:09:00 - The boys suggest just one rookie on field in the forward-line with potentially a $300k guy at F5.

1:12:25 - Is Charlie Curnow a better option than Cam Rayner?

