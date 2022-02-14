WEST Coast premiership forward Jamie Cripps will be sidelined for at least the early rounds of the season after undergoing surgery on an injured pectoral muscle.

Cripps was injured in Friday's intraclub hit-out at Mineral Resources Park, clutching at his right arm after a tackle on Connor West that slid high.

The Eagles confirmed the extent of the 29-year-old's injury on Monday, saying he would be sidelined for the "early rounds" of the new season.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Surgery for a torn pectoral muscle can carry a recovery time of up to three months, with North Melbourne defender Luke McDonald missing just under 10 weeks following the same injury last season.

A similar recovery would make Cripps available for the Eagles by round six.

Jamie Cripps poses for a photo at West Coast's official photo day on February 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Cripps had been one of the Eagles' standouts this summer, with his trademark running and work-rate setting the standard.

A workhorse forward who plays an important role in the team's structure with his selfless running patterns, he has played all 22 games last season and is due to reach the 200-game milestone as soon as he resumes.

Meanwhile, young star Oscar Allen continues to be managed after another missed session on Monday.

Allen was unsighted at Monday's light run at Mineral Resources Park having missing multiple sessions last week in what the Eagles said was a scheduled light week.

Oscar Allen drinking water at West Coast training on February 2, 2022. Picture: @westcoasteagles Twitter

The 22-year-old also missed last Friday's match simulation amid concerns he was managing a minor foot issue.

The Eagles are scheduled to hold their next intraclub hit-out on Friday.

Allen was recently elevated into the Eagles' leadership group and praised by coach Adam Simpson for taking his training to a new level this pre-season.

He shapes as a key plank in the club's forward line, with doubts surrounding leading goalkicker Jack Darling's availability for the start of the season.

2022 FREE AGENTS REVEALED Your club's crunch re-signings

Darling is still to satisfy the AFL's COVID-19 protocols, with WA-based players needing to be fully vaccinated by this Friday to continue training at the club.

Captain Luke Shuey continued his recovery from a minor hamstring injury on Monday, jogging laps with champion forward Josh Kennedy.

Star midfielder Elliot Yeo completed the light session with the main group, as did premiership defender Liam Duggan, whose recovery from knee surgery is on track.