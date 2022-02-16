Tex Wanganeen in the thick of it during Essendon's intraclub match at The Hangar on February 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON faces decisions on its final list spots after train-on players Nick Martin and Tex Wanganeen starred in the club's intraclub game on Wednesday.

The Bombers have two vacant list spots heading up to the March 9 deadline for the pre-season supplemental selections and the practice game at Tullamarine was an important audition for the hopefuls.

Martin, a 190cm half-forward/midfielder from Subiaco, played largely on the wing and kicked four goals in an impressive display while Wanganeen, the son of Essendon and Port Adelaide champion Gavin, kicked two classy goals in an exciting showing.

Ronald Fejo Jr, another vying for a spot on the Bombers' list, was lively, leaving the club with some calls to make in coming weeks with a hit-out against the Western Bulldogs slated for next week before an AAMI Community Series clash with St Kilda.

"Nick Martin I thought was pretty impressive. He's had a really good pre-season and is obviously hoping to grab that list spot that's available. He's continued to impress in that forward and wing role," assistant coach Dale Tapping said post-game.

"Tex Wanganeen has been pretty impressive too.

"All the young guys are starting to progress really well again so it's positive signs."

The list hopefuls weren't the only positives out of the game, with midfielder Jye Caldwell piecing together a very strong first half before being managed out of the second half of the game as planned.

Jye Caldwell breaks away during the Bombers' intraclub match at The Hangar on February 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Caldwell played only three games last season in his first campaign at Essendon after crossing from Greater Western Sydney due to hamstring injuries but was everywhere in the midfield in the internal clash, including some eye-catching clearances and a smart goal.

"He was dynamic," said Tapping, who joined from Brisbane's coaching panel in the off-season.

"I was certainly aware of him last year being at Brisbane but he's an impressive player. He missed a large chunk of last year but has had a really good summer and we're on the side of caution in terms of building his program but he's in good shape."

Darcy Parish kicked two goals in a dominant midfield showing, defenders Jordan Ridley and Nick Hind grew into the game with polished displays and Ben Hobbs had more of the ball in the second half as the first-round draftee pushes for an early-season debut.

Darcy Parish in action during an Essendon intraclub match at The Hangar on February 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The Bombers worked through small forward options who could feature in the absence of Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, who is on personal leave but was at Essendon to watch the game. Devon Smith played the first half before completing some sideline running after the main break, while second-year talent Archie Perkins also picked up some time in the front half.

Matt Guelfi worked hard and put on pressure as well as helping create in attack while Alec Waterman was another who is likely to feature in the forward line alongside the Bombers' talls.

Jake Stringer (groin), Dylan Shiel (quad), Michael Hurley (hip), Kyle Langford (shoulder), Harrison Jones (ankle) and Zach Reid (foot) all sat out the game, while recruit Jake Kelly and midfielder Sam Durham also didn't play. Ruckman Nick Bryan didn't complete the game, leaving the field in the final term with a leg issue.

Andrew McGrath gets his handball away during Essendon's intraclub match at The Hangar on February 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images