DYNAMIC Essendon midfielder Jake Stringer is unlikely to play in any pre-season games and is in some doubt for round one after his groin pain failed to respond to a reduced training workload.

And his onball counterpart, Dylan Shiel, will sit out Essendon's intraclub hitout on Wednesday as he recovers from quad tightness that flared at the weekend.

Stringer, 27, reported groin soreness a couple of weeks ago and the club had hoped the pain would subside after a period of lighter training.

He was on light duties at Tullamarine last Thursday and Essendon had expected him to rejoin the main group ahead of the pre-season matches.

But the Bombers released a statement on Wednesday morning revealing that Stringer was still sore, putting his place in the round one side to face Geelong in serious doubt.

"Jake Stringer reported some groin pain two weeks ago and after having training modified for a week without significant improvement, it was decided that given the time of the year we would take this time to get it fully right," Essendon football boss Josh Mahoney said.

"Jake will take the opportunity for a week of rest before building back up over the next few weeks. It is unlikely that Jake will play in a pre-season game."

Stringer enjoyed a stunning second half of 2021, finishing with 41 goals from 19 games to earn a place in the 40-man Therabody AFL All-Australian squad.

Meanwhile, Shiel is expected to recover quickly from the quad issue that will keep him from Wednesday's intraclub game, and could line up in next week's practice match against the Western Bulldogs.

"Dylan Shiel experienced some quad tightness at training late last week but scans have cleared him of serious damage," Mahoney said.

"He will be modified at training this week missing the intraclub and remains a chance to play next week against the Western Bulldogs, if he continues to improve."