AFL PLAYER wages for the 2021 season increased 38 per cent on the COVID-19-ravaged 2020 year, with the average salary for a listed player rising to $372,224.

Three players received more than $1.2 million last year. Six earned more than $1 million.

The three players on more than $1.2 million in 2021 were believed to be Dustin Martin, Lance Franklin and Jeremy McGovern, with Nat Fyfe and Brodie Grundy understood to be on more than $1 million. Others believed to have earned around the seven-figure mark were Josh Kelly, Jeremy Cameron, Patrick Dangerfield and Patrick Cripps.

Brodie Grundy after Collingwood's loss to Gold Coast in round seven, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Last year's Norm Smith medallist Christian Petracca and Tiger forward Tom Lynch have deals which will could see them join the million-dollar-a-season club in 2022.

The total player payments across the 18 clubs were $233.9 million, a 37.5 per cent increase on the COVID-19-hit 2020 season, which saw players paid $170.0 million as the League grappled to contain the financial damage caused by the pandemic.

The 2020 total player payments were 30 per cent down on the 2019 figure of $242.3 million, which remains the high-water mark for player remuneration. The 2021 figure of $233.9 million presents similarly to the 2017 season, when players were paid a total of $231.3 million.

And in 2017, there were nine million-dollar footballers compared with the six of 2021.

Remarkably, there were more players earning $1.2 million or more in 2012 (four) than there were in 2021 (three).

Christian Petracca evades a Marcus Bontempelli tackle during the 2021 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

1990-2021 Summary of AFL Player Earnings

$ 1990* 2000* 2010* 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 $0-$60,000 442 87 9 1 1 0 0 1 $60,001-$100,000 88 132 67 38 24 31 113 18 $100,001-$200,000 8 237 153 152 159 166 189 133 $200,001-$300,000 - 80 158 140 136 124 142 119 $300,001-$400,000 - 22 91 148 145 123 131 117 $400,001-$500,000 - 8 45 89 88 107 60 109 $500,001-$600,000 - - 9 53 49 48 40 68 $600,001-$700,000 - 2 8 34 46 42 13 46 $700,001-$800,000 - - 2 23 24 29 4 24 $800,001-$900,000 - - 2 9 15 16 2 11 $900,001-$1,000,000 - - 4 11 10 7 2 3 $1,000,001-$1,100,000 - - - 4 2 4 1 2 $1,100,001-$1,200,000 - - - 3 1 3 1 1 $1,200,001+ - - - 2 3 2 0 3 TOTAL 538 568 548 707 703 702 698 655

* 1990-2010 figures only include players who played a senior game

2010-2021 AFL total player earnings

Year Gross player payments ($) Average gross earnings ($) 2010 136,698,418 226,165 2011 153,699,344 237,388 2012 173,717,042 251,559 2013 181,560,623 265,179 2014 188,944,174 283,029 2015 200,199,169 302,104 2016 204,305,032 309,208 2017 231,354,739 352,470 2018 240,417,657 362,471 2019 242,345,042 363,430 2020 170,043,949 259,651 2021 233,853,380 372,224

All figures related to Primary Listed Players