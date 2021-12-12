FOR THE first time in the history of the game, player values have exceeded $1 million with two stars starting the 2022 AFL Fantasy Classic season with seven figures next to their name.

Last year's top-scoring players, Touk Miller and Jack Steele, produced career-high numbers and will be the highest-priced players in Fantasy Classic.

A new salary cap of $14,800,000 (up from $13 million), which is in line with the actual AFL salary cap, has called for a bump in prices. The basement price of $190,000 is a $20k increase for the cheapest players in the competition. The top-priced players are more expensive than they were at the start of last season.

How it all works

Players are priced according to their 2021 output. The highest-averaging players will therefore cost you an arm and a leg. However, players who under-performed or missed games through injury will be far cheaper.

Most players are priced at what they averaged in 2021. An exception to the pricing rule is if a player took part in fewer than 10 games, which triggers a discount clause.

Players who fit within this category will receive a discount of three per cent per game based on their highest average in the past two seasons. So, if for one reason or another they miss the full season, they can be discounted up to 30 per cent.

From a salary cap of $14.8 million, you will need to spend your dollars wisely by selecting a mix of rookies who are priced at $290k to $190k, players of value and of course, some of the top-priced premiums.

Top defenders

The big three from 2021 are back as defenders this year, led by Aaron Hall (DEF, $914,000) who had an outstanding year. Hall is priced at his average of 109, which is dramatically reduced due to an injury score of 35 and an 11 from when he came on as the medical sub in round two. If you take those two scores out of the equation, he would have averaged 118.5.

Collingwood's Jack Crisp (DEF/MID, $854,000) and North Melbourne's Jack Ziebell (DEF, $839,000) are the only other players available in the backline who averaged more than 100 last season.

Crisp has now averaged 95+ in his past three seasons and is always one of the safest defenders going around.

North Melbourne's Aaron Hall fires off a handball against Richmond in R21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

PLAYER

CLUB

POS

PRICE

2021 AVG

2021 GMS

Aaron Hall

NM

DEF

$914,000

109

20

Jack Crisp

Coll

DEF/MID

$854,000

101.8

22

Jeremy Howe

Coll

DEF

$843,000

73.4

8

Jack Ziebell

NM

DEF

$839,000

100.1

21

Sam Docherty

Carl

DEF

$827,000

98.6

14

Jake Lloyd

Syd

DEF

$823,000

98.2

21

Daniel Rich

BL

DEF

$823,000

98.1

22

Tom Stewart

Geel

DEF

$812,000

96.8

20

Dyson Heppell

Ess

DEF

$795,000

94.8

18

Lachie Whitfield

GWS

DEF/MID

$795,000

94.8

15

Top midfielders

In 2021 there were 29 players who averaged more than 100 and the majority of them can be found in the midfield.

Touk Miller (MID, $1,024,000) had a breakout season averaging 122, a huge increase from the 101 he averaged in 2020. At more than $1 million, acquiring his services will certainly dent the bank account, but might be worth it if are you confident he can back up such an amazing season.

After averaging 90+ for three years running and then 114 in 2020, many thought Jack Steele (MID, $1,018,000) had hit his peak. They were wrong. Steele is the second-most expensive player you can select after he dominated last season with 121 points per game.

Jarryd Lyons (MID, $982,000) is the third-most expensive player and is one of the 11 players from 2021 who averaged more than 110+. Lyons averaged 124 after his bye in round 13 and finds himself priced at his career-best average of 117.

Brisbane's Jarryd Lyons celebrates a goal against Sydney at the Gabba in R1, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

PLAYER

CLUB

POS

PRICE

2021 AVG

2021 GMS

Touk Miller

GC

MID

$1,024,000

122.1

21

Jack Steele

St K

MID

$1,018,000

121.4

22

Jarryd Lyons

BL

MID

$982,000

117.1

22

Jack Macrae

WB

MID

$972,000

115.9

22

Tom Mitchell

Haw

MID

$969,000

115.6

22

Ollie Wines

PA

MID

$938,000

111.9

22

Rory Laird

Adel

MID

$937,000

111.7

22

Christian Petracca

Melb

MID

$930,000

110.9

22

Zach Merrett

Ess

MID

$925,000

110.3

22

Callum Mills

Syd

MID

$922,000

110

18

Top rucks

A new year means nothing when it comes to the ruck department and once again there are no surprises here.

Max Gawn (RUC, $911,000) and Brodie Grundy (RUC, $893,000) topped the list again in 2021, averaging 109 and 107 respectively.

Gawn performed at 15 points less per game than his 2020 season. However, he dominated the Toyota AFL Finals Series where he scored 101, 145 and 135 … scores that don't count towards his overall season average of 109.

Melbourne's Max Gawn and Western Bulldogs' Stefan Martin go toe to toe in the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

PLAYER

CLUB

POS

PRICE

2021 AVG

2021 GMS

Max Gawn

Melb

RUC

$911,000

108.6

22

Brodie Grundy

Coll

RUC

$893,000

106.5

20

Sean Darcy

Frem

RUC

$786,000

93.7

21

Rowan Marshall

St K

RUC

$752,000

89.7

13

Reilly O'Brien

Adel

RUC

$723,000

86.2

20

Todd Goldstein

NM

RUC

$720,000

85.8

22

Scott Lycett

PA

RUC

$718,000

85.6

18

Nic Naitanui

WCE

RUC

$713,000

85

22

Toby Nankervis

Rich

RUC

$699,000

83.4

16

Tom Hickey

Syd

RUC

$690,000

82.3

20

Top forwards

In 2022, we have so many forwards to choose from. Even though only two players averaged more than 100 last year, we have players available who have been listed as premium midfielders in the past.

Western Bulldogs' Adam Treloar (MID/FWD, $731,000) only averaged 87 in his first year at his new club but as we all know, he is a Fantasy star who has a career-high average of 114.

Tim Taranto (MID/FWD, $904,000) and Mitch Duncan (MID/FWD, $841,000) have both averaged 113 before and are pretty much guaranteed to be top-six forwards by the end of the year.

From just 11 games last season, Josh Dunkley (MID/FWD, $767,000) had a quiet season by his standards averaging nearly 20 points less than his 111 in 2019.

Maybe 2022 is the season to spend up in the forward line with so many Fantasy guns who are all arguably under-priced.

GWS star Tim Taranto celebrates after kicking a goal against St Kilda in R1, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

PLAYER

CLUB

POS

PRICE

2021 AVG

2021 GMS

Tim Taranto

GWS

MID/FWD

$904,000

107.8

22

Mitch Duncan

Geel

MID/FWD

$841,000

100.3

10

Jed Anderson

NM

MID/FWD

$794,000

79.7

7

Josh Dunkley

WB

MID/FWD

$767,000

91.5

11

Steele Sidebottom

Coll

MID/FWD

$741,000

88.4

21

Chad Wingard

Haw

MID/FWD

$740,000

88.3

16

Adam Treloar

WB

MID/FWD

$731,000

87.2

13

Toby Greene

GWS

FWD

$711,000

84.8

17

Jaidyn Stephenson

NM

FWD

$711,000

84.8

19

Jordan De Goey

Coll

MID/FWD

$707,000

84.3

20

