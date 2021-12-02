THE TOP five averaging Fantasy forwards in 2021 have had their FWD status stripped.

Long-time dual-position favourite Dayne Zorko finished last season with the most points of all available forwards. However, his role as an important member of the Lions’ engine room has seen him only listed as MID only for the upcoming season.

North Melbourne pair Aaron Hall and Jack Ziebell were among the best picks in 2021 as they racked up plenty of stats in their backline roles. They will be available as DEFs.

Josh Kelly, Isaac Smith, Patrick Dangerfield, Lachie Hunter, Nat Fyfe and Scott Pendlebury either started last season with FWD status or picked it up in one of the three dual-position additions last season. They are all MID only.

Rucks with the added bonus of forward eligibility are gold in Fantasy; however, Sean Darcy and Rowan Marshall will just be available as RUCs after being popular RUC/FWDs last season.

Docker Sean Darcy and Saint Rowan Marshall compete in the ruck during round six, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

While just four of 2021’s top 15 averaging forwards retain their FWD status for next year, some very Fantasy relevant names have been added based on their roles last year.

Mitch Duncan, Stephen Coniglio, Tim Taranto and Adam Treloar will be dual-position players. The MID/FWDs have all averaged more than 100 Fantasy points in multiple seasons and will feature as early targets for Fantasy Draft coaches.

Many popular and high-scoring forwards have retained their forward eligibility.

Steele Sidebottom, Chad Wingard, Tarryn Thomas, Shai Bolton, Dustin Martin and Josh Dunkley will once again put their hands up to be among the top picks when it comes to ranking the best players per position.

Hawthorn's Chad Wingard runs with the ball during round 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Things are a little more settled in defence. Rory Laird and Callum Mills, the first and third ranked defenders from last season, are now MID only. While this is no surprise as they were consistently attending centre bounces for their respective clubs, there will be an interesting battle for the best DEF next year.

Could it be Hall who ranked fourth for points from round seven?

Key Fantasy positions club-by-club

Adelaide

Brodie Smith DEF

Jordan Dawson DEF

Lachlan Sholl MID

Rory Laird MID

Harry Schoenberg MID

Brisbane

Zac Bailey MID/FWD

Dayne Zorko MID

Brisbane's Zac Bailey celebrates a goal during the semi-final against the Western Bulldogs on September 4, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton

Zac Williams DEF

George Hewitt DEF/MID

Matthew Kennedy MID

Paddy Dow MID

Collingwood

Will Kelly DEF/FWD

Jack Crisp DEF/MID

Jordan De Goey MID/FWD

Steele Sidebottom MID/FWD

Josh Daicos MID

Nick Daicos MID

Patrick Lipinski MID

Steele Sidebottom celebrates a goal against Adelaide in round 12, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Essendon

Dyson Heppell DEF

Nick Hind DEF

Jake Stringer MID/FWD

Kyle Langford MID

Jye Caldwell MID

Fremantle

Michael Walters FWD

Will Brodie MID/FWD

Nat Fyfe MID

Jordan Clark MID

Sean Darcy RUC

Docker Sean Darcy celebrates a goal against Gold Coast in round 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong

Zach Tuohy DEF/MID

Shaun Higgins FWD

Mitch Duncan MID/FWD

Patrick Dangerfield MID

Isaac Smith MID

Gold Coast

Jack Lukosius DEF/MID

Lachie Weller MID/FWD

Elijah Hollands MID/FWD

Gold Coast's Jack Lukosius in action against Fremantle in R13, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

GWS Giants

Lachie Whitfield DEF/MID

Stephen Coniglio MID/FWD

Tim Taranto MID/FWD

Josh Kelly MID

Hawthorn

Jarman Impey DEF

Lachlan Bramble DEF

Chad Wingard MID/FWD

Tom Phillips MID

Finn Maginness MID/FWD

Ben McEvoy RUC/FWD

GWS' Tim Taranto takes a mark during round 20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne

James Harmes MID

Luke Jackson RUC/FWD

North Melbourne

Aaron Hall DEF

Jack Ziebell DEF

Jaidyn Stephenson FWD

Jed Anderson MID/FWD

Tarryn Thomas MID/FWD

Will Phillips MID/FWD

Luke McDonald MID

Jason Horne-Francis MID

Luke Jackson celebrates a goal during the 2021 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide

Dan Houston DEF

Connor Rozee FWD

Zak Butters FWD

Miles Bergman MID

Richmond

Daniel Rioli DEF/FWD

Shai Bolton MID/FWD

Thomson Dow MID/FWD

Dustin Martin MID/FWD

Jack Graham MID/FWD

Connor Rozee celebrates a goal against Richmond in round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda

Bradley Hill DEF

Hunter Clark DEF/MID

Jack Higgins FWD

Jack Billings MID

Jade Gresham MID/FWD

Rowan Marshall RUC

Paddy Ryder RUC

Sydney Swans

Nick Blakey DEF

Braeden Campbell DEF

Isaac Heeney FWD

Callum Mills MID

Callum Sinclair RUC/FWD

St Kilda's Paddy Ryder and Port Adelaide's Scott Lycett compete in the ruck during round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast

Liam Duggan DEF/MID

Western Bulldogs

Bailey Dale DEF

Josh Schache DEF/FWD

Adam Treloar MID/FWD

Josh Dunkley MID/FWD

Lachie Hunter MID

Tim English RUC/FWD

All positions will be revealed when AFL Fantasy launches for 2022 in the coming weeks.

