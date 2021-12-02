THE TOP five averaging Fantasy forwards in 2021 have had their FWD status stripped.
Long-time dual-position favourite Dayne Zorko finished last season with the most points of all available forwards. However, his role as an important member of the Lions’ engine room has seen him only listed as MID only for the upcoming season.
North Melbourne pair Aaron Hall and Jack Ziebell were among the best picks in 2021 as they racked up plenty of stats in their backline roles. They will be available as DEFs.
Josh Kelly, Isaac Smith, Patrick Dangerfield, Lachie Hunter, Nat Fyfe and Scott Pendlebury either started last season with FWD status or picked it up in one of the three dual-position additions last season. They are all MID only.
PRE-REGISTER Be first to know when Fantasy launches
Rucks with the added bonus of forward eligibility are gold in Fantasy; however, Sean Darcy and Rowan Marshall will just be available as RUCs after being popular RUC/FWDs last season.
While just four of 2021’s top 15 averaging forwards retain their FWD status for next year, some very Fantasy relevant names have been added based on their roles last year.
Mitch Duncan, Stephen Coniglio, Tim Taranto and Adam Treloar will be dual-position players. The MID/FWDs have all averaged more than 100 Fantasy points in multiple seasons and will feature as early targets for Fantasy Draft coaches.
Many popular and high-scoring forwards have retained their forward eligibility.
Steele Sidebottom, Chad Wingard, Tarryn Thomas, Shai Bolton, Dustin Martin and Josh Dunkley will once again put their hands up to be among the top picks when it comes to ranking the best players per position.
Things are a little more settled in defence. Rory Laird and Callum Mills, the first and third ranked defenders from last season, are now MID only. While this is no surprise as they were consistently attending centre bounces for their respective clubs, there will be an interesting battle for the best DEF next year.
Could it be Hall who ranked fourth for points from round seven?
Key Fantasy positions club-by-club
Adelaide
Brodie Smith DEF
Jordan Dawson DEF
Lachlan Sholl MID
Rory Laird MID
Harry Schoenberg MID
Brisbane
Zac Bailey MID/FWD
Dayne Zorko MID
Carlton
Zac Williams DEF
George Hewitt DEF/MID
Matthew Kennedy MID
Paddy Dow MID
Collingwood
Will Kelly DEF/FWD
Jack Crisp DEF/MID
Jordan De Goey MID/FWD
Steele Sidebottom MID/FWD
Josh Daicos MID
Nick Daicos MID
Patrick Lipinski MID
Essendon
Dyson Heppell DEF
Nick Hind DEF
Jake Stringer MID/FWD
Kyle Langford MID
Jye Caldwell MID
Fremantle
Michael Walters FWD
Will Brodie MID/FWD
Nat Fyfe MID
Jordan Clark MID
Sean Darcy RUC
Geelong
Zach Tuohy DEF/MID
Shaun Higgins FWD
Mitch Duncan MID/FWD
Patrick Dangerfield MID
Isaac Smith MID
Gold Coast
Jack Lukosius DEF/MID
Lachie Weller MID/FWD
Elijah Hollands MID/FWD
GWS Giants
Lachie Whitfield DEF/MID
Stephen Coniglio MID/FWD
Tim Taranto MID/FWD
Josh Kelly MID
Hawthorn
Jarman Impey DEF
Lachlan Bramble DEF
Chad Wingard MID/FWD
Tom Phillips MID
Finn Maginness MID/FWD
Ben McEvoy RUC/FWD
Melbourne
James Harmes MID
Luke Jackson RUC/FWD
North Melbourne
Aaron Hall DEF
Jack Ziebell DEF
Jaidyn Stephenson FWD
Jed Anderson MID/FWD
Tarryn Thomas MID/FWD
Will Phillips MID/FWD
Luke McDonald MID
Jason Horne-Francis MID
Port Adelaide
Dan Houston DEF
Connor Rozee FWD
Zak Butters FWD
Miles Bergman MID
Richmond
Daniel Rioli DEF/FWD
Shai Bolton MID/FWD
Thomson Dow MID/FWD
Dustin Martin MID/FWD
Jack Graham MID/FWD
St Kilda
Bradley Hill DEF
Hunter Clark DEF/MID
Jack Higgins FWD
Jack Billings MID
Jade Gresham MID/FWD
Rowan Marshall RUC
Paddy Ryder RUC
Sydney Swans
Nick Blakey DEF
Braeden Campbell DEF
Isaac Heeney FWD
Callum Mills MID
Callum Sinclair RUC/FWD
West Coast
Liam Duggan DEF/MID
Western Bulldogs
Bailey Dale DEF
Josh Schache DEF/FWD
Adam Treloar MID/FWD
Josh Dunkley MID/FWD
Lachie Hunter MID
Tim English RUC/FWD
All positions will be revealed when AFL Fantasy launches for 2022 in the coming weeks.
Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and like the Facebook page to join in the conversation.