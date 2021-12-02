THE TOP five averaging Fantasy forwards in 2021 have had their FWD status stripped.

Long-time dual-position favourite Dayne Zorko finished last season with the most points of all available forwards. However, his role as an important member of the Lions’ engine room has seen him only listed as MID only for the upcoming season.

North Melbourne pair Aaron Hall and Jack Ziebell were among the best picks in 2021 as they racked up plenty of stats in their backline roles. They will be available as DEFs.

Josh Kelly, Isaac Smith, Patrick Dangerfield, Lachie Hunter, Nat Fyfe and Scott Pendlebury either started last season with FWD status or picked it up in one of the three dual-position additions last season. They are all MID only.

Rucks with the added bonus of forward eligibility are gold in Fantasy; however, Sean Darcy and Rowan Marshall will just be available as RUCs after being popular RUC/FWDs last season.

Docker Sean Darcy and Saint Rowan Marshall compete in the ruck during round six, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

While just four of 2021’s top 15 averaging forwards retain their FWD status for next year, some very Fantasy relevant names have been added based on their roles last year.

Mitch Duncan, Stephen Coniglio, Tim Taranto and Adam Treloar will be dual-position players. The MID/FWDs have all averaged more than 100 Fantasy points in multiple seasons and will feature as early targets for Fantasy Draft coaches.

Many popular and high-scoring forwards have retained their forward eligibility.

Steele Sidebottom, Chad Wingard, Tarryn Thomas, Shai Bolton, Dustin Martin and Josh Dunkley will once again put their hands up to be among the top picks when it comes to ranking the best players per position.

Hawthorn's Chad Wingard runs with the ball during round 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Things are a little more settled in defence. Rory Laird and Callum Mills, the first and third ranked defenders from last season, are now MID only. While this is no surprise as they were consistently attending centre bounces for their respective clubs, there will be an interesting battle for the best DEF next year.

Could it be Hall who ranked fourth for points from round seven?

Key Fantasy positions club-by-club

Adelaide

Brodie Smith DEF
Jordan Dawson DEF
Lachlan Sholl MID
Rory Laird MID
Harry Schoenberg MID

Brisbane

Zac Bailey MID/FWD
Dayne Zorko MID

Brisbane's Zac Bailey celebrates a goal during the semi-final against the Western Bulldogs on September 4, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton

Zac Williams DEF
George Hewitt DEF/MID
Matthew Kennedy MID
Paddy Dow MID

Collingwood

Will Kelly DEF/FWD
Jack Crisp DEF/MID
Jordan De Goey MID/FWD
Steele Sidebottom MID/FWD
Josh Daicos MID
Nick Daicos MID
Patrick Lipinski MID

Steele Sidebottom celebrates a goal against Adelaide in round 12, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Essendon

Dyson Heppell DEF
Nick Hind DEF
Jake Stringer MID/FWD
Kyle Langford MID
Jye Caldwell MID

Fremantle

Michael Walters FWD
Will Brodie MID/FWD
Nat Fyfe MID
Jordan Clark MID
Sean Darcy RUC

Docker Sean Darcy celebrates a goal against Gold Coast in round 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong

Zach Tuohy DEF/MID
Shaun Higgins FWD
Mitch Duncan MID/FWD
Patrick Dangerfield MID
Isaac Smith MID

Gold Coast

Jack Lukosius DEF/MID
Lachie Weller MID/FWD
Elijah Hollands MID/FWD

Gold Coast's Jack Lukosius in action against Fremantle in R13, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

GWS Giants

Lachie Whitfield DEF/MID
Stephen Coniglio MID/FWD
Tim Taranto MID/FWD
Josh Kelly MID

Hawthorn

Jarman Impey DEF
Lachlan Bramble DEF
Chad Wingard MID/FWD
Tom Phillips MID
Finn Maginness MID/FWD
Ben McEvoy RUC/FWD

GWS' Tim Taranto takes a mark during round 20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne

James Harmes MID
Luke Jackson RUC/FWD

North Melbourne

Aaron Hall DEF
Jack Ziebell DEF
Jaidyn Stephenson FWD
Jed Anderson MID/FWD
Tarryn Thomas MID/FWD
Will Phillips MID/FWD
Luke McDonald MID
Jason Horne-Francis MID

Luke Jackson celebrates a goal during the 2021 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide

Dan Houston DEF
Connor Rozee FWD
Zak Butters FWD
Miles Bergman MID

Richmond

Daniel Rioli DEF/FWD
Shai Bolton MID/FWD
Thomson Dow MID/FWD
Dustin Martin MID/FWD
Jack Graham MID/FWD

Connor Rozee celebrates a goal against Richmond in round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda

Bradley Hill DEF
Hunter Clark DEF/MID
Jack Higgins FWD
Jack Billings MID
Jade Gresham MID/FWD
Rowan Marshall RUC
Paddy Ryder RUC

Sydney Swans

Nick Blakey DEF
Braeden Campbell DEF
Isaac Heeney FWD
Callum Mills MID
Callum Sinclair RUC/FWD

St Kilda's Paddy Ryder and Port Adelaide's Scott Lycett compete in the ruck during round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast

Liam Duggan DEF/MID

Western Bulldogs

Bailey Dale DEF
Josh Schache DEF/FWD
Adam Treloar MID/FWD
Josh Dunkley MID/FWD
Lachie Hunter MID
Tim English RUC/FWD

All positions will be revealed when AFL Fantasy launches for 2022 in the coming weeks.

