Mitchell Cox in action during a Brisbane training session on February 23, 2022. Picture: lions.com.au

MITCHELL Cox has completed his first full training session with Brisbane as he tries to win a list spot before the Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period deadline on March 9.

The Williamstown midfielder/half-forward flew north on Sunday, joined his new teammates for a light session on Monday and completed a full hit-out at a soaked Yeronga on Wednesday.

He was part of the 'possibles' team as Brisbane ran full ground drills to prepare for Friday's practice match against Adelaide at Metricon Stadium.

Cox is vying for the spot left vacant by Cam Ellis-Yolmen, after the veteran midfielder failed to meet the AFL's COVID-19 protocols and was put on the inactive list.

The 24-year-old played forward, missing a shot at goal, but looks ready-made with his strong physique and good acceleration.

He will play in a VFL practice match against Gold Coast on Friday morning and then another against Southport the following week as he presses his case ahead of the SSP deadline.

Brisbane is bracing for a wet match against the Crows as the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a deluge over south-east Queensland over the next three days.

Forward Nakia Cockatoo says it won't bother him, though.

"I think there's 100 per cent chance of rain on Friday. I'm looking forward to it," he said.

Nakia Cockatoo kicks the ball during a Brisbane training session on February 23, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"It doesn't bother me at all. That's when the skills come out.

"I just can't wait. I'm sick of playing against the boys and want to play against another opposition."