PORT Adelaide has dodged injury scares from its practice match against Gold Coast, with ruckman Scott Lycett set to play in this week's AAMI Community Series clash and Sam Powell-Pepper also a chance to line up.

Lycett hurt his ankle in last week's loss to the Suns at Metricon Stadium while Powell-Pepper left the field with a hamstring injury. Connor Rozee also hurt his ankle but has been cleared of any damage.

Coach Ken Hinkley told AFL.com.au on Monday that Powell-Pepper's injury was minor and that Lycett would face Adelaide on Saturday at Richmond Oval in the pre-season clash.

Sam Powell-Pepper walks off after injuring his hamstring against Gold Coast on February 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Sam's only got a very low-grade hamstring. At worst he'll be available for round one no problems and at best he might even be a chance for this week," Hinkley said.

"It was a trial game, [so there was] no risk and we took (Lycett) off the ground. He could have easily come back on the ground. He'll certainly be available this week.

"That's the bonus of trial games, you just don't need to take any risks. We had a lot of numbers up there with us, we took 30 people up, and with that in mind if we had anyone who got any type of injury or niggle we weren't going to take any risk and that's exactly what we did."

The Power are in good shape as they edge closer to the start of the 2022, with the main watch on key forward Charlie Dixon after his recent ankle injury. Dixon underwent surgery after landing awkwardly during a marking contest at training and Hinkley said the 31-year-old was likely to be in the frame for their season-starter against Brisbane on Saturday, March 19 at the Gabba.

"Charlie's going to push really close. I think he'll be touch and go for round one. I don't say he'll be an absolute lock for round one but I imagine he's going to be very, very close to that stage but we know we have to be very patient and very careful with the way we approach Charlie's rehab," Hinkley said.

"He just has to get some run through his legs again and start running and moving. Obviously when you have an ankle injury the most difficult part is when you first start running, it can feel like it's all jammed up and can take a while to free up but you'll find within a week or 10 days it will feel pretty good. Hopefully for Charlie that's all he has to overcome."

Charlie Dixon at Power training on January 12, 2022. Picture: @PAFC Twitter

Of Port's other fitness issues, youngster Miles Bergman underwent two bouts of shoulder surgery over the off-season but is back in training and should be ready to play by the start of the season, while Orazio Fantasia's knee surgery will rule him out for longer.

"Miles will be available round one, I think there'll be no problems with him being available for round one. He's had shoulder surgery but it hasn't stopped him from conditioning himself. He's back in training at the moment albeit with a little bit of protection," Hinkley said.

"Orazio will be a bit longer clearly. He's had some surgery, and like Charlie we'll be very cautious and manage him really well and give him the chance to play at his dynamic best and we know that's really damaging."