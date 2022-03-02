Harry McKay and Jack Viney are in for the AAMI Community Series clash between the Blues and the Demons. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON will regain Coleman Medal winner Harry McKay – but will lose his strike partner Charlie Curnow – for its final pre-season tune-up against Melbourne in the AAMI Community Series on Thursday night.

Curnow limped from the field in the dying stages of last week's unofficial practice match victory over St Kilda having copped a knock to his troublesome knee, which caused the key forward some minor soreness throughout the week.

Although the gun youngster is expected to be fit for round one, the Blues will take a cautious approach to his recovery just a fortnight out from their pivotal season-opener against the Tigers.

McKay had been dealt with joint soreness in his foot, but returns alongside ruckman Tom De Koning (blood clot), defender Lachie Plowman (conditioning), veteran Ed Curnow (calf) and forward Jack Martin (conditioning).

New recruit Lewis Young will make his first appearance in Carlton colours, replacing the rested Jacob Weitering, while former skipper Sam Docherty has instead been named to play VFL minutes in a practice match against Casey earlier in the day.

Lewis Young at Carlton's team photo day on February 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Docherty is completing a remarkable recovery from 12 weeks of chemotherapy following a secondary reoccurrence of testicular cancer last August, with the club hopeful he will feature in the early stages of the upcoming season.

Melbourne has named another strong side for the pre-season encounter, with just five players missing from the 23 that were named in last year's premiership side for the clash at Marvel Stadium.

Harrison Petty is still recovering from calf surgery, while fellow defenders Steven May, Michael Hibberd, Trent Rivers and Christian Salem are also absent despite playing in last week's practice match win over North Melbourne.

Jack Viney, Jake Lever and Bayley Fritsch all return – having missed last Thursday's run-out at Casey Fields – while rookie Daniel Turner has been named in the 26-man squad as he chases his AFL debut.

Daniel Turner at Melbourne training on February 2, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Carlton v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEDT

CARLTON

B: Le.Young 33 O.McDonald 39 Z.Williams 6

HB: N.Newman 24 M.McGovern 11, A.Saad 42

C: W.Setterfield 43 P.Cripps - C 9 L.O'Brien 4

HF: M.Owies 44 J.Silvagni 1 Z.Fisher 25

F: C.Durdin 19 H.McKay 10 T.De Koning 12

Foll: M.Pittonet 27 G.Hewett 29 A.Cerra 5

I/C: J.Boyd 37 M.Kennedy 7 E.Curnow 5 J.Martin 21 T.Williamson 31 L.Parks 26 M.Cottrell 46 L.Plowman 20

Emerg: L.Fogarty 8, J.Newnes 32 P.Dow 2 A.Mirkov 45

Notable absentees: Charlie Curnow, Jacob Weitering, Sam Walsh, Sam Docherty

MELBOURNE

B: J.Bowey 17 J.Lever 8 J.Smith 44

HB: J.Harmes 4 A.Tomlinson 20 J.Hunt 29

C: A.Brayshaw 10 J.Viney 7 E.Langdon 15

HF: S.Weideman 26 T.McDonald 25 T.Sparrow 32

F: B.Fritsch 31 B.Brown 50 A.Neal-Bullen 30

Foll: M.Gawn - C 11 C.Petracca 5 C.Oliver 13

I/C: L.Jackson 6 C.Spargo 9 T.Bedford 12 J.Jordon 23 O.Baker 33 K.Pickett 36 K.Chandler 37 D.Turner 42

Emerg: B.Laurie 16 B.Howes 22 M.Brown 38 J.McVee 41

Notable absentees: Harrison Petty, Michael Hibberd, Trent Rivers, Christian Salem