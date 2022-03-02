AFL umpire Jacob Mollison holds the ball in the air ahead of the Toyota AFL Grand Final match at Optus Stadium on September 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

CLUB staffers could serve suspensions from their matchday roles if they are found to have partaken in any abuse towards an umpire after the AFL Commission approved changed sanctions.

The League informed clubs on Wednesday that the AFL Commission had ticked off on an amendment to impose sanctions on individuals who transgress with their behaviour towards umpires as part of its crackdown on aggressive and abusive treatment of the officials.

Individuals will be able to be fined separately to sanctions imposed on their club for any incidents as well as potentially being prohibited from performing their matchday role for a period of matches if the AFL sees fit as an appropriate penalty.

I think it's great for the game, I think it's what we should be doing. We should be making sure the umpires are as respected as well as we possibly can - Ken Hinkley

Under the League's rules, club officials are not allowed to make public comment about an umpire or decision, while they are also stopped from approaching or "intimidating" an umpire at any time in the lead-up, during, or after a match, including the quarter and half-time breaks.

The step up in potential penalties is part of a wider push by the AFL this season to stamp out any dissent towards the umpires from players, with the League last week announcing it would pay more free kicks and 50-metre penalties for players aggressively questioning umpiring calls or showing any form of dissent.

There is a shortage of umpires across the country at community level, with about 6000 more umpires needed to ensure every game is officiated properly.



Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley this week told AFL.com.au he supported the step-up in rules but hoped there was still some capacity for the players to express their emotions in the heat of the battle.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard No leniency: Brad Scott on AFL's 2022 rules crackdown AFL general manager football Brad Scott explains why the League is tightening up on prior opportunity and time wasting

"I think it's great for the game, I think it's what we should be doing. We should be making sure the umpires are as respected as well as we possibly can," Hinkley said.

"I hope there's a little bit of freedom because the game's pretty passionate still and players are out there and they get a bit wound up.



UMPIRE ABUSE CRACKDOWN AFL looks to stamp out disrespect

"As long as they're not abusing umpires directly and not doing the wrong things I think [they] can show some disappointment as long as there's some understanding that we want to respect the umpires and our footy club will make sure we do our absolute best to do that."