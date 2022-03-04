Zak Jones looks to handball during a St Kilda training session on November 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA midfielder Zak Jones has been granted a leave of absence from the club to focus on his mental health on the eve of the season.

The 26-year-old has been absent from RSEA Park this week and a timeframe around his return to the program remains unclear at this stage.

Jones will miss the AAMI Community Series clash against Essendon at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night and may not return in time for the Saints' round one clash with Collingwood on March 18.

St Kilda chief operating officer Simon Lethlean said the former Swan will be given as much time as he needs away from the club to improve his wellbeing.

St Kilda's Zak Jones is seen on the bench during a practice match against Carlton on February 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Zak Jones has been granted a leave of absence to focus on his personal health and wellbeing," Lethlean said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

"Zak’s welfare is the number one priority and he will be given as much time as he needs, with the full support of the club.

"On behalf of the Jones family, we request their privacy is respected at this time."

