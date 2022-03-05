AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan has released the following statement after the death of Shane Warne:

"Australian sport, and our town of Melbourne, feels a smaller place with the devastating news of Shane Warne's sudden early passing.

"A legend of cricket across the world, thousands upon thousands in our game of footy have him as their hero because he approached his sport like we all hoped in our dreams how we could play a sport we loved – skilful, determined, mentally and physically tough – and so incredibly good to be clearly better than anyone else.

"Footy loved Warnie because the peerless cricketer loved footy and he was a dedicated fan the same as every die-hard fan. He only saw the Saints, he raved about the players he loved, he cherished the wins, he bemoaned the losses and he rode the winter rollercoaster we ride every year.

"Australian football offers its sincere condolences to Brooke, Summer and Jackson and family, and to his countless friends who are grieving today. Rest in Peace Shane Warne."